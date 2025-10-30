Image Credit : Social Media

On the work front, Shah Rukh Khan is currently busy shooting for his upcoming action-thriller ‘King’, directed by Siddharth Anand. The film marks a special collaboration, as it stars Suhana Khan, his daughter, making it the first time the father-daughter duo will share the screen.

The cast also includes Abhishek Bachchan, Deepika Padukone, Raghav Juyal, Arshad Warsi, Rani Mukerji, Anil Kapoor, and Jackie Shroff, making it one of the most anticipated projects in Bollywood.