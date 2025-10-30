- Home
Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan, fondly known as the Badshah of Bollywood, turns 60 on November 2. This year, instead of greeting fans at Mannat, he plans to celebrate his milestone birthday privately in Alibaug.
Shah Rukh Khan Turns 60
Bollywood’s beloved superstar Shah Rukh Khan, fondly known as the Badshah of Bollywood, is all set to turn 60 on November 2. Every year, thousands of fans gather outside his iconic residence Mannat in Mumbai to wish him on his special day. However, this year might be different — the superstar is reportedly planning to ring in his milestone birthday away from the city.
Birthday Bash in Alibaug
ccording to reports, Shah Rukh Khan will celebrate his 60th birthday at his Alibaug bungalow, surrounded by his close family and friends. The celebrations are expected to begin on November 1, with several guests arriving early to join the festivities. The actor has planned an intimate yet grand celebration by the sea, marking six decades of his remarkable journey in life and cinema.
Why the Celebration Moved from Mannat
Fans who traditionally gather outside Mannat to catch a glimpse of their favorite star might be disappointed this year. The reason behind shifting the celebration to Alibaug is that Mannat is currently under renovation, and Shah Rukh’s family has temporarily moved to a rented house. Sources suggest that the actor wanted a peaceful and private setting for his 60th birthday, a once-in-a-lifetime milestone.
King Khan’s Alibaug Home
Shah Rukh’s Alibaug residence, often described as a luxurious coastal retreat, has been the venue for several star-studded gatherings in the past. The property, surrounded by lush greenery and overlooking the Arabian Sea, provides the perfect setting for a relaxed and exclusive celebration. Close friends from the industry are expected to join the family for a lavish weekend filled with warmth, music, and memories.
Shah Rukh Khan’s Upcoming Film ‘King’
On the work front, Shah Rukh Khan is currently busy shooting for his upcoming action-thriller ‘King’, directed by Siddharth Anand. The film marks a special collaboration, as it stars Suhana Khan, his daughter, making it the first time the father-daughter duo will share the screen.
The cast also includes Abhishek Bachchan, Deepika Padukone, Raghav Juyal, Arshad Warsi, Rani Mukerji, Anil Kapoor, and Jackie Shroff, making it one of the most anticipated projects in Bollywood.