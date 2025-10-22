Image Credit : instagram

Baby Dua flawlessly matches her mother in a little crimson Sabyasachi kurta with handmade gota-patti borders. Exclusively made for the couple, the matching clothes celebrate generational elegance, family, and workmanship. Dua's innocence and charm soften the regal hue, making these photos unique.

Ranveer Singh, known for his extravagant flair, pairs his family's outfit with an ivory patterned kurta and a traditional bandhgalā. His distinctive sunglasses provide contemporary swagger, while his pearl necklace adds regal elegance.