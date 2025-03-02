'Kaho Na Pyaar Hai' to get sequel? Ameesha Patel reacts to VIRAL news; Here's what she said

Kaho Naa… Pyaar Hai marked its 25th anniversary this year, rekindling nostalgia among fans. Ameesha Patel recently reflected on the film’s impact, from launching her and Hrithik Roshan into stardom to the audience's lasting love for their characters. She also addressed the possibility of a sequel

When asked about a potential sequel to Kaho Naa… Pyaar Hai, Ameesha Patel suggested that the decision rested with director Rakesh Roshan and Hrithik Roshan. She acknowledged the audience's strong desire for a follow-up, stating that the film deserved a continuation

Impact of the Film’s Success Reflecting on the movie’s release 25 years ago, Ameesha shared that it had a transformative effect on her and Hrithik Roshan’s lives. She recalled how they went from being regular individuals to nationwide sensations, with their characters, Rohit and Sonia, becoming widely adored

Experience of Sudden Stardom The actress described how fame drastically changed her life. She noted that being part of such a successful film led to immense recognition, making her feel like she was worshipped by fans. She expressed that this newfound stardom brought a unique thrill and energy to her everyday life

Public Recognition and Fan Adoration Ameesha emphasized how Kaho Naa… Pyaar Hai was not just any film but one that left a lasting impression on audiences. She highlighted how the characters remained in people’s hearts, making her recognizable in public places like airports, restaurants, and gyms, where fans eagerly sought autographs and pictures

