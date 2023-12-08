Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Kadak Singh screening: Pankaj Tripathi, Jaya Ahsan, Sanjana Sanghi and others attend premiere [PICTURES]

    First Published Dec 8, 2023, 9:32 AM IST

    Pankaj Tripathi, Jaya Ahsan, Sanjana Sanghi and others attend the screening of Kadak Singh hosted by the makers

    Pankaj Tripathi, Jaha Ahsan, Sanjana Sanghi and others attend the screening of Kadak Singh hosted by the makers

    Pankaj Tripathi, the leading man of the movie graced the event with his wife Mridula Tripathi who was in a yellow salwar suit

    Jaya Ashan poses with the leading man of 'Kadak Singh', Pankaj Tripathi at the screening at PVR Juhu

    Jaya Ashan, the Bangladeshi actor, model and producer plays a pivotal character in Pankaj Tripathi starrer 'Kadak Singh'

    Adarsh Gaurav seen in 'The White Tiger', 'My Name is Khan', 'Mom' attended the screening of 'Kadak Singh'

    Sanjana Sanghi, the lady lady of 'Kadak Singh' graced the event in a black dress with a deep plunging neckline

    Paresh Pahuja attended the screening of Pankaj Tripathi, Sanjana Sanghi starrer 'Kadak Singh' in the city last night

    Shehnaaz Treasury, actress and travel blogger famous her appearance in the film 'Ishq Vishk' was also present

