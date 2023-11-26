Kaathal-The Core: Samantha Ruth Prabhu reviews Mammootty, Jyotika's film; here's what she said

Samantha Ruth Prabhu has joined the latest celebs to congratulate the team of Kaathal-The Core, starring Mammootty and Jyothika. The actress urged her fans and followers to do and watch the film on the big screen.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu has lauded the Malayalam film Kaathal - The Core, which was just released. The actress confessed that she saw the Mammootty and Jyotika starrer and enjoyed it.

Photo Courtesy: Instagram

Kaathal was dubbed the'movie of the year' by her. She also lavished praise on the Malayalam celebrity and actress. Kaathal was released on Friday, November 24, and has received positive reviews. "The year's best film." Do yourself a courtesy and watch this lovely yet powerful film. Sir Mammootty, you are my hero. This performance will stick with me for a long time. "Jyotika, I love youuu," Samantha said, posting the film's poster. She also lauded the film's director, Jeo Baby.



Photo Courtesy: PR Handout

The Core is marketed as a legal thriller. The plot focuses around Mathew Devassy (Mammootty), who is involved in a by-election campaign in Ward 3. According to the video, the plot will focus on his legal problems and domestic disputes, notably with his wife Omana (Jyotika).

Photo Courtesy: Instagram

Samantha, on the other hand, is taking a vacation from acting. The actress was diagnosed with the autoimmune condition myositis and has been receiving treatment for it.

Photo Courtesy: Instagram

Nonetheless, she will be seen in Citadel India shortly. The series, directed by Raj and DK, is a spinoff of Priyanka Chopra's Citadel. Samantha will appear in the film alongside Varun Dhawan. The actress has yet to commit to another project.