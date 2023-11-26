Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Kaathal-The Core: Samantha Ruth Prabhu reviews Mammootty, Jyotika's film; here's what she said

    First Published Nov 26, 2023, 5:44 PM IST

    Samantha Ruth Prabhu has joined the latest celebs to congratulate the team of Kaathal-The Core, starring Mammootty and Jyothika. The actress urged her fans and followers to do and watch the film on the big screen.

    article_image1

    Kaathal The Core Samantha Ruth Prabhu Hails Mammootty and Jyotika

    Samantha Ruth Prabhu has lauded the Malayalam film Kaathal - The Core, which was just released. The actress confessed that she saw the Mammootty and Jyotika starrer and enjoyed it.

    article_image2

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Kaathal was dubbed the'movie of the year' by her. She also lavished praise on the Malayalam celebrity and actress. Kaathal was released on Friday, November 24, and has received positive reviews. "The year's best film." Do yourself a courtesy and watch this lovely yet powerful film. Sir Mammootty, you are my hero. This performance will stick with me for a long time. "Jyotika, I love youuu," Samantha said, posting the film's poster. She also lauded the film's director, Jeo Baby.
     

    article_image3

    Photo Courtesy: PR Handout

    The Core is marketed as a legal thriller. The plot focuses around Mathew Devassy (Mammootty), who is involved in a by-election campaign in Ward 3. According to the video, the plot will focus on his legal problems and domestic disputes, notably with his wife Omana (Jyotika).

    article_image4

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Samantha, on the other hand, is taking a vacation from acting. The actress was diagnosed with the autoimmune condition myositis and has been receiving treatment for it.

    article_image5

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Nonetheless, she will be seen in Citadel India shortly. The series, directed by Raj and DK, is a spinoff of Priyanka Chopra's Citadel. Samantha will appear in the film alongside Varun Dhawan. The actress has yet to commit to another project.

