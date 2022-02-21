Justin Bieber net worth, wife, cars, education and more

Canadian singer Justin Bieber's net worth in 2022 is estimated to be a whopping $285 million that, is over Rs 2,128 crore; read more

Pop singer Justin Bieber is currently in the news because he tested positive for COVID-19. The 'Baby' hitmaker contracted the virus on February 19, but now he is feeling fine. However, he scheduled his 'Justice World Tour' in Las Vegas a day ago, but now the concert has been postponed due to his illness.



Justin Bieber is one of the popular celebs in the world. Besides singing, he is also a songwriter, actor and philanthropist. He was born in March 1994 in London, Ontario, Canada. Justin is the son of Jeremy Jack Bieber and Pattie Mallette; however, they were never married.



Justin graduated from the St. Michale Catholic Secondary School in 2012 in Stratford, Ontario. He also learned to play the piano, drums, guitar, and trumpet.



Justin Bieber’s first single, One Time was released to radio while Bieber was still recording his debut album. Bieber got his fame from his song Baby in the album My World 2.0. The singer is also best known for his concert film Justin Bieber: Never say Never.



According to many reports, Justin Bieber's net worth is $265 Million (Rs 2,128 Crore INR). The singer's source of income comes as a professional Singer, Performer, and film actor. He also donates money to charity social causes and helps various organisations.



In 2014, Justin earned a hefty amount of 80 mn US and was named one of the highest-earning celebrities under 30 during the same year. Justin Bieber has been able to land lucrative endorsements from various popular brands like Walmart, Adidas, Calvin Klein and Proactive. In 2018, Yahoo! Finance once reported that Bieber also invested in Spotify’s IPO back in 2018.

Justin has invested heavily in real estate; he had paid $6.5 mn for a home in Calabasas' gated community The Oaks, later he sold the home in 2014 for $7.2 mn to Kim Kardashian's sister Khloe Kardashian.

In 2019, Justin bought a new house for $8.5 million in Beverly Hills. In August 2020, Justin paid $28.5 million for a new home in Beverly Hills. His estate covers 2.5-acres and has an 11,000 square-foot mansion.