Juhi Chawla Net Worth: Asset, Lifestyle of India's Richest Actress; Read On
Juhi Chawla net worth 2025: According to the Hurun Rich List 2025, Juhi Chawla is India's richest actress, with a net worth of ₹7,790 crore. Even five top actors combined can't match her earnings
Juhi Chawla Net Worth
Juhi Chawla has vast wealth. The combined net worth of stars like Aamir Khan (₹1,862 cr), Akshay Kumar (₹2,500 cr), and Hrithik Roshan (₹2,160 cr) is less than hers.
Business Partner of Shah Rukh Khan
Juhi Chawla is second only to her long-time co-star and business partner Shah Rukh Khan in net worth. King Khan is India's richest actor with a net worth of ₹12,490 crore.
Actress
Juhi Chawla was a top actress of the 1990s. She took a break from films after her son's birth in the early 2000s. She continued to do select films, but her earnings were minimal.
Last Projects
Juhi's last projects were Friday Night Plan and The Railway Men, both on Netflix in 2023. Her last movie in theaters was six years ago, Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga.
Jay Mehta
Juhi Chawla is a partner in several businesses with her husband, Jay Mehta. In 2008, they bought the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) team for ₹600 crore in the first IPL season.
