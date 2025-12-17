Year Ender 2025: Emergency To Deva; 7 Biggest Flops of The Year
Year Ender 2025: Biggest Flop Bollywood Movies; Many Bollywood films were released in 2025. However, some of them badly lost the makers' money. Emergency To Shahid Kapoor's Deva failed to impress people. Let's check the list
Masti 4
The fourth part of 'Masti' was a flop. Starring Riteish Deshmukh, Vivek Oberoi, and Aftab Shivdasani, the film collected only ₹11.52 crore.
Emergency
Kangana Ranaut's film 'Emergency' was a mega flop of 2025. It earned only ₹16.52 crore.
Deva
The film 'Deva' flopped at the box office. It earned ₹32.07 crore.
Son of Sardaar 2
Ajay Devgn's film 'Son of Sardaar 2' collected only ₹43.24 crore. Thus, the film proved to be a flop.
Baaghi 4
'Baaghi 4' had Tiger Shroff in the lead role. However, this big-budget film didn't earn much. It collected only ₹47.70 crore.
De De Pyaar De 2
'De De Pyaar De 2' stars Ajay Devgn, Rakul Preet Singh, and R Madhavan. This film was a box office flop. It did business of ₹70.04 crore.
Kesari Chapter 2
Akshay Kumar's film 'Kesari Chapter 2' earned ₹93.28 crore. However, it still didn't get a good response.
Sikandar
Salman Khan was in the lead role in the film 'Sikandar'. This film earned a total of ₹103.45 crore.
