- Home
- Entertainment
- Border 2 Star Cast: Sunny Deol To Varun Dhawan; Know Educational Qualifications of 6 Actors
Border 2 Star Cast: Sunny Deol To Varun Dhawan; Know Educational Qualifications of 6 Actors
Border 2 Starcast Educational Qualification: The movie 'Border 2' is set to release in theaters on January 26. The film's star cast includes names from Sunny Deol to Varun Dhawan. Find out about the education and academic details of all these stars
Sunny Deol
Sunny Deol leads in 'Border 2'. He studied at Sacred Heart Boys' High School in Mumbai and later graduated with a degree in Commerce and Economics before starting his acting career.
Varun Dhawan
Varun Dhawan has a key role in 'Border 2'. He attended Bombay Scottish School, then H.R. College of Commerce and Economics, and later earned a Master's degree from the UK.
Diljit Dosanjh
Diljit Dosanjh has studied only up to the 10th grade. After this, he decided to pursue a career in music.
Ahan Shetty
Ahan Shetty completed his schooling at the American School of Bombay and then studied acting and filmmaking in the USA.
Mona Singh
Mona Singh studied in Chandigarh and then obtained a B.Com degree from St. Mira's College for Girls in Pune.
Sonam Bajwa
Sonam Bajwa completed her schooling at Jaycees Public School, Rudrapur, and then earned her graduation degree from Delhi University.
Catch all the latest Entertainment News from movies, OTT Release updates, television highlights, and celebrity gossip to exclusive interviews and detailed Movie Reviews. Stay updated with trending stories, viral moments, and Bigg Boss highlights, along with the latest Box Office Collection reports. Download the Asianet News Official Appfrom the Android Play Store and iPhone App Store for nonstop entertainment buzz anytime, anywhere.