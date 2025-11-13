Juhi Chawla Birthday: 7 Films of The Actress That Flopped At the Box Office
Juhi Chawla's Flop Movies: Juhi Chawla is celebrating her 58th birthday on November 13th. Juhi is one of Bollywood's most popular actresses and has appeared in numerous films. So, let's take a look at some of the flops from her career
Paramatma
Juhi Chawla's film ‘Paramatma,’ released in 1994, grossed ₹8.6 million in India. Consequently, the film proved to be a flop.
Bhagyawan
Juhi's 1993 film 'Bhagyawan' grossed just ₹2 crore, making it a flop
Shatranj
The film 'Shatranj,' released in 1993, was also a disaster, grossing ₹3 crore. The movie also stars Jackie Shroff, Mithun Chakraborty, Divya Bharti and others.
The Gentleman
Juhi Chawla appeared in the lead role in the film ‘The Gentleman,’ which grossed ₹4 crore at the box office. Chiranjeevi, Paresh Rawal also acted in the movie which released in the year 1994.
Eena Meena Deeka
The film 'Eena Meena Deeka' was released in the year 1994. This film did a business of Rs 3 crore 93 lakh. The movie also stars Vinod Khanna, Rishi Kapoor.
Bandish
The film 'Bandish' was released in the year 1996. This film earned Rs 2 crore. The movie also stars Jackie Shroff and Shilpa Sirodkar. The movie was directed by Prakash Jha
Daraar
Daraar, starring Juhi Chawla and Jackie Shroff in the lead roles, was a flop, grossing ₹62.8 million