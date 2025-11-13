Juhi Chawla Birthday: 5 Films REJECTED By The Actress Which Became Superhits
Juhi Chawla Birthday: Actress turns 58. Here's a list of 5 movies she rejected that went on to become superhits. Let's check out more about the films she rejected
Juhi Chawla Rejected Films
Juhi Chawla has delivered numerous hits in her career. However, she has also turned down offers for several superhit films. Let's take a look at the complete list of films she rejected.
Raja Hindustani
The film ‘Raja Hindustani’ was released in 1996. Aamir Khan and Karisma Kapoor starred in the lead roles. However, the makers initially approached Juhi Chawla for the film, but she rejected it. It went on to become an all-time blockbuster hit.
Biwi No. 1
Juhi Chawla was the original choice for the makers of ‘Biwi No. 1.’ However, when she declined, the film went to Karisma Kapoor. It was a huge hit.
Dil Toh Pagal Hai
Karisma Kapoor's role in the 1997 film "Dil To Pagal Hai" was originally offered to Juhi Chawla, but she didn't want to play a supporting role. Therefore, she turned it down. The film went on to become a superhit.
Judaai
Juhi was originally offered the role of Urmila in the Anil Kapoor, Sridevi, and Urmila Matondkar starrer ‘Judaai,’ but she turned it down. The reason behind this remains unknown. The film was a box office hit.
Raja Babu
The film ‘Raja Babu’ was released in 1994. The makers of the film initially approached Juhi Chawla, but she declined. So, the role was offered to Karisma Kapoor. It was a blockbuster.