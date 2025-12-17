- Home
1997 Border Film Box Office Collection, Budget: Sunny Deol's War Drama Earned THIS Much
The second part of Sunny Deol's film 'Border' is coming. The teaser for 'Border 2' has also been released. The budget for this film is said to be between ₹150-250 crore. Do you know what the budget and earnings of 'Border', released in 1997 were?
How many crores was 'Border' made for in 1997?
As per Box Office India, 'Border' was made in 1997 for about ₹10 crore. J.P. Dutta directed and produced it. His daughter, Nidhi Dutta, wrote the story for 'Border 2'.
'Border's' first-day earnings: How much was it?
According to the same report, 'Border' collected ₹1.12 crore on its first day. The film's first weekend collection was ₹3.23 crore. It was released on 290 screens at the time.
What were the total earnings of 'Border'?
'Border' collected about ₹6.19 crore in its first week. The film's lifetime earnings in India were ₹39.45 crore, while its worldwide gross collection reached ₹65.57 crore.
How many tickets for Border were sold in 1997?
According to a trade website, about 3,70,83,000 tickets for 'Border' were sold in 1997. The report also states that if adjusted for today, its collection would be ₹356.62 crore.
What was the story of 'Border'?
The story of 'Border' was based on the Battle of Longewala during the 1971 Indo-Pak war. Besides Sunny Deol, the film also featured Akshaye Khanna, Suniel Shetty, and Jackie Shroff.
