John Abraham Birthday: 7 Lesser Known Things About This Action Hero; Read On
John Abraham is celebrating his 53rd birthday on December 17, 2025. After getting a degree in Economics, he did an MBA. Always looking fit and stylish, John started his career with modeling. Ad companies eagerly signed him
Debut
John Abraham Birthday: Tall with expressive eyes and a calm demeanor, John Abraham celebrates his birthday today. His look got him signed for 'Jism' in 2003 with Bipasha Basu.
Films
In the 2004 film 'Dhoom,' John Abraham made headlines playing the negative role of 'Kabir.' He then starred in hits like 'Dostana,' 'Force,' 'Vicky Donor,' and 'Pathaan.'
Criticism
John Abraham has faced claims that while he excels in action and comedy, his weakness shows in emotional scenes. It's said he struggles with long takes and his expressions remain static.
Dhan Dhana Dhan Goal
The 2007 sports drama 'Dhan Dhana Dhan Goal' was directed by Vivek Agnihotri. It also starred Bipasha Basu, Arshad Warsi, and Boman Irani. The film was average and disliked by critics.
About his role
Vivek Agnihotri shared his bad experience on 'Dhan Dhana Dhan Goal,' claiming John Abraham couldn't deliver dialogues. He said John struggled with five lines and didn't prepare for the role.
Vivek Agnihotri On John Abraham
Vivek Agnihotri questioned how an actor who can't even deliver dialogues, let alone act, gets paid crores. After this statement, a debate sparked over John Abraham's acting skills.
John Abraham Hits
Despite criticism, John Abraham has delivered hits with stars like Akshay Kumar and Shah Rukh Khan. His production house, JA Entertainment, has made hits like 'Vicky Donor' and 'Parmanu'.
