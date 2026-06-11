Reliance Jio Launches Rs 448 Voice-Only Plan With 84 Days Validity; Check Benefits
Reliance Jio has a new affordable plan for its customers at just ₹448. This pack gives you 84 days of validity, unlimited voice calls, and 1000 SMS, but it doesn't include any internet data.
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Jio Rs 448 Plan
Good news for Reliance Jio users! The company has launched a super-affordable plan pricedunder ₹500. It offers a long validity of 84 days, perfect for those who want to avoid frequent recharges.
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Jio's Customer Base and Portfolio
Reliance Jio is India's biggest telecom company, with over 51 crore customers. The company has a huge portfolio of recharge plans, with many affordable options for everyone.
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84-Day Long Validity
With Jio's ₹448 plan, you can be free from the hassle of recharging for nearly three months. This plan gives customers a solid 84-day validity period.
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Unlimited Voice Calling Facility
In this prepaid plan, Jio offers unlimited voice calling to all networks. This means customers can talk as much as they want without any extra worry.
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Free SMS and OTT Apps Access
Along with calls, this plan also gives you a total of 1000 free SMS for the entire 84-day period. Customers also get access to JioTV and Jio AI Cloud.
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No Data Included
This Jio plan is a 'voice-only' pack, which means it's designed just for making calls. So, you won't get any internet data with this plan. If you need data, you'll have to buy a separate data pack.
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