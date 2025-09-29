- Home
- Entertainment
- PHOTOS: Jaya Bachchan Attends Durga Puja, Shares Warm Hug with Kajol and Greets Everyone with Joy
PHOTOS: Jaya Bachchan Attends Durga Puja, Shares Warm Hug with Kajol and Greets Everyone with Joy
The Navratri excitement is high across India. In Mumbai, the Bengali community is hosting grand Durga Puja celebrations, attended by many, including Bollywood stars Jaya Bachchan, Kajol, and Rani Mukerji, on Monday.
Jaya Bachchan at Durga Puja
Jaya Bachchan also attended the Bengali community’s Durga Puja celebrations on Monday. She warmly greeted Kajol with a tight hug, and the two shared a cheerful moment. They later posed together for the photographers, delighting fans with their heartfelt reunion.
Jaya Bachchan chatting
Jaya Bachchan, who attended the Durga Puja celebrations, appeared to be in high spirits. She was seen enjoying a long and lively conversation with Sharbani Mukherjee and Kajol, sharing smiles and laughter throughout the event, adding warmth to the festive atmosphere.
Jaya Bachchan looked happy
Jaya Bachchan, who is usually seen angry, looked very happy at the Durga Puja pandal. She wore a sari with a golden-green border and carried a matching bag.
Beautiful Kajol
Jaya Bachchan and Kajol were seen engaging in a long conversation at the Durga Puja pandal. Kajol looked stunning in a white-cream sari featuring a vibrant yellow and magenta pallu, perfectly capturing the festive spirit.
Rani Mukerji in a red-carrot colored sari
Rani Mukerji also arrived to seek Maa Durga’s blessings. She looked beautiful in a red-carrot colored sari adorned with golden work, paired with a heavy necklace and a gajra in her hair, embracing traditional elegance.
Rani Mukerji posed
Kajol posed with actor Vatsal Sheth's family. Meanwhile, Rani Mukerji posed for photographers with her cousin brother and director Ayan Mukerji.
Kajol's fun moments
Kajol was also seen having fun with Vatsal Sheth's son at the Durga Puja pandal. She picked him up in her arms and then posed for photos.