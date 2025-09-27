Rani Mukerji recently opened up about a personal and emotional moment in her life, revealing how her father, Ram Mukherjee, was heartbroken when she didn’t win the National Award for her iconic performance in Black.

Rani Mukerji, known for being one of the most versatile and accomplished actresses in Bollywood, recently revealed a very personal anecdote about her own journey in the film industry. According to Rani, her father felt heartbroken when she didn't receive the National Award for her stellar performance in Black, one of her most critically acclaimed films, released in 2005.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

The Iconic Role in Black

In the Black movie directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Rani plays a character called Michelle McNally. She was blind and deaf, and her character's inspiration was that of Helen Keller's life. The film went on record as a huge success and received much critical acclaim for its sensitive storytelling and potent performances. Rani's performance was much praised for its depths, nuances, and emotional intensity, and many touted it career-defining.

Rani Mukerji on Her Dad’s Heartbreak

In a recent interview, Rani candidly talked about how her father felt devastated at the time when she missed her National Award for Best Actress that year. Ram Mukherjee, a revered filmmaker in the same right, understood the hard work and commitment with which Rani had taken to her character. According to Rani, her father's disappointment arose from his conviction that the work done by her in Black was deserving of very high accolades, not just for it being a personal accomplishment but as an endorsement of talent and perseverance in the field.

Turning Pain Into Motivation

Despite this Rani Mukerji wouldn't let it deter. She went on to win many accolades for Black, including multiple Filmfare Awards, and went on to do powerhouse performances like in Hum Tum, No One Killed Jessica, and Mardaani. Rani's tenacity and engagement with her craft displays her way of turning personal disappointments into professional growth, ensuring many aspiring actors at the same inspiriting.

Reflecting on Her Journey

Rani Mukerji's candid revelation about her father breaking adds a dimension of humanity to her otherwise glamorous career. It is the emotional way that family members have to witness the struggles and triumphs of their blood relatives in the often harsh world of cinema. Awards may matter, but Rani's entire journey reminds them that such accolades are just one part of being successful. Much more important is personal satisfaction, audience appreciation.