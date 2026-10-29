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Janhvi Kapoor Turns Up The Glam In Backless Golden Mini Dress With Bold Lip, Wavy Hair - Pics
Janhvi Kapoor took to Instagram and dropped some stunning pictures, looking gorgeous as ever in a mini golden backless dress with her signature bold lip and wavy hair. Keep scrolling to know more!
Janhvi Kapoor in her element!
Janhvi Kapoor is one of the most loved and celebrated stars, and there’s no denying that. She is classy, and her style is stunning as ever. Each appearance of the actress is beyond elegant. She likes to keep it edgy with a tinge of boldness!
Koffee With Karan 9
The actress marked her starry presence on the third episode of Koffee With Karan 9 with Varun Dhawan and a cameo by Arjun Kapoor. Not only did she set the set on fire, but she also looked equally fiery!
Kapoor drops bold pics!
Sharing a series of stunning pictures she wrote, “Ugh I suck at keeping secrets especially when it looks this good.”
Let's decode her stunning look!
The actress went for a bold and backless mini golden dress with a textured, sequin-like fabric. The dress had strappy detailing, making her stand out like a golden goddess!
The iconic hair!
Kapoor went for her signature wavy hairdo and nailed the look. She loves a good wavy blowout and carries it effortlessly!
Diva!
She completed her look with dewy, nude makeup and her signature plump nude-brown lip combo, looking oh-so-gorgeous!
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