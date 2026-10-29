Janhvi Kapoor's love life has seen several high-profile connections, including her current reported relationship with Shikhar Pahariya. The actress has also been linked with Ishaan Khatter, Akshat Rajan, and more!

Janhvi Kapoor's romantic life has frequently captured media attention, with her relationships and rumoured link-ups becoming a topic of public interest. From her early associations to her current reported romance, Kapoor has been linked with several individuals, including Shikhar Pahariya, Ishaan Khatter, Akshat Rajan, and Kartik Aaryan. Her dating history has consistently drawn headlines, evolving through various stages of her burgeoning career, and offering insights into the actress's personal journey.

Kapoor's dating history began even before her significant Bollywood debut, evolving through various stages of her burgeoning career and consistently drawing headlines.

Relationships Before Stardom

Prior to her entry into the competitive film industry, Janhvi Kapoor was reportedly in a relationship with Akshat Rajan. This romance reportedly spanned from 2016 to 2017, a period significant as it was before her much-anticipated Bollywood debut. Rajan, who is the son of the chairman and managing director of Gammon India Limited, shared a bond with Kapoor that reportedly stemmed from a long-standing friendship. This early relationship, largely kept private from the intense media glare that would follow her debut, concluded before she officially stepped into the limelight.

Interestingly, Kapoor's connection with Shikhar Pahariya also has roots in this formative period. The couple initially dated in 2016, marking another significant relationship before her career in Bollywood truly took off. This early association laid the groundwork for what would later become an enduring, albeit on-again, off-again, dynamic in her romantic life.

Bollywood Connections: Co-stars and Rumoured Romances

Following her high-profile Bollywood debut in the film Dhadak in 2018, Janhvi Kapoor was widely linked with her charismatic co-star, Ishaan Khatter. Their rumored relationship reportedly lasted from 2017 to 2018, coinciding with the filming and release of their joint project. While neither Kapoor nor Khatter ever officially confirmed their romance, their frequent public appearances during promotions and their undeniable on-screen chemistry as a fresh new pair in the industry heavily fueled speculation among fans and media alike. Despite the eventual breakup of their alleged romance, reports suggest they have maintained a cordial friendship, a common occurrence in the close-knit film fraternity.

More recently, in 2021, Janhvi Kapoor found herself at the center of new romance rumours, this time involving actor Kartik Aaryan. This speculation gained traction as the two were slated to star together in the Dharma Productions film Dostana 2.

The rumours intensified when Kapoor and Aaryan were photographed vacationing together in Goa, prompting widespread media coverage and fan excitement about a potential new couple. However, their alleged romance was never officially confirmed by either party. Aaryan's subsequent high-profile exit from Dostana 2 further fuelled public discussion about the nature and ultimate conclusion of their brief, rumoured connection, leaving many questions unanswered about what transpired between the two.

Shikhar Pahariya: An Enduring Connection

Janhvi Kapoor is currently reported to be in a committed relationship with Shikhar Pahariya, the grandson of former Maharashtra Chief Minister Sushil Kumar Shinde. Their long-standing connection, marked by an on-again, off-again dynamic through the years, was publicly rekindled around 2022 or 2023, drawing considerable media attention. Kapoor has become increasingly open about her bond with Pahariya, acknowledging their relationship in public forums and interviews.

Looking to the future, Kapoor recently addressed speculation about their plans, stating clearly that marriage with Shikhar Pahariya is not on the immediate horizon, emphasizing it is "not for another two to three years." This statement provides a concrete timeline for their relationship trajectory. Furthermore, Pahariya's consistent support for Kapoor has been widely noted, particularly during challenging personal times. Reports highlighted his dedication, with accounts indicating he even took time off his studies in London to be near her after the passing of Kapoor's mother, Sridevi, underscoring the deep personal bond they share.