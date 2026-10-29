Gajendra Chauhan has challenged Naseeruddin Shah to contest elections after the latter's criticism of the BJP-led government and his self-proclamation as a 'Dimagi Naxal' in a recent video addressing student protests.

Gajendra Chauhan Challenges Naseeruddin Shah to Electoral Contest

Veteran actor Gajendra Chauhan has criticised fellow actor Naseeruddin Shah over his recent remarks against the BJP-led central government, challenging him to contest elections and questioning his self-description as an “Naxal”. Chauhan, while speaking to ANI, described himself as a patriot and argued that the veteran actor should enter electoral politics if he wished to oppose the government. “If you are so fond of opposing the government, then why don't you contest the elections? Contest the elections,” Chauhan said.

The actor further issued a direct electoral challenge to Shah, declaring that he would contest against him if Shah entered the electoral fray. “I challenge you: wherever you contest the election, I will contest against you, and I will defeat you... This country gave you so much respect as an artist, so much honour, and it's all ruined... I am a worker of the BJP. I will also request the party that if Naseeruddin Shah contests from anywhere, I should be fielded against him,” he added.

Criticism Over Political Commentary

Chauhan also expressed disappointment over Shah's political commentary, arguing that the actor's public statements had affected the respect he had earned through his work in cinema. “This country gave you so much respect as an artist, so much honour, and it's all ruined,” Chauhan said, criticising Shah's remarks.

Naseeruddin Shah's Stance on Dissent

In his Facebook video, Shah questioned the Centre's response to student demonstrations and accused the government of attempting to suppress dissent. “I say this with pride, I am Dimagi Naxal,” Shah said. Turning his criticism towards the government, Shah alleged that its actions posed a threat to young people's confidence, the education system and democracy.

“What else will you do to break the courage of the youth of our country, to destroy the education system, and to put our democracy in danger?” he asked. Referring to the developments at JNU, SRFTI and Jamia Millia Islamia, Shah said the treatment of students would be remembered. He also asserted that the courage of young people would not be broken and that the education system and democracy would endure despite the government's actions.