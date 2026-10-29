Janhvi Kapoor is facing significant online backlash for a 'cheeky jibe' directed at Tara Sutaria during a rapid-fire round on Koffee With Karan 9. Her advice to Veer Pahariya, "Never take her to a concert," sparked widespread trolling from netizens.

Janhvi Kapoor has sparked a firestorm. Netizens are furiously trolling her for a "cheeky jibe" at Tara Sutaria during a recent Koffee With Karan 9 episode. Her comment, made in the rapid-fire segment, put Tara Sutaria down and social media platforms are now burning with criticism.

October 28, 2026! That's when the show premiered on JioHotstar. Janhvi Kapoor, sitting with Varun Dhawan, offered dating tips to Veer Pahariya—her current boyfriend Shikhar Pahariya's brother. This advice, dubbed the "concert remark," quickly erupted into a social media storm.

The 'Concert Remark' That Sparked Controversy

"Never take her to a concert." Janhvi's quick retort during the rapid-fire round stunned viewers. Host Karan Johar had asked her for dating advice for Veer Pahariya. Viewers and commentators quickly labelled the "concert remark" a direct, "cheeky jibe" at Tara Sutaria, Veer Pahariya's ex-girlfriend. It effectively put down a fellow actress on national television.

December 2025! That was when the original incident occurred. Tara Sutaria had joined singer AP Dhillon on stage during his Mumbai concert. A viral clip captured Dhillon embracing Tara, pecking her cheek. Reports at the time claimed Veer Pahariya, also present, looked visibly uncomfortable. The public, however, had largely forgotten the whole thing.

January 2026 saw Tara and Veer end their relationship. They spoke publicly about the controversy before. Tara dismissed the "false narratives, "clever editing," and paid PR campaigns" as sensationalised. Veer clarified his reaction footage—people thought he looked uncomfortable—actually came from a different song. He said the public largely misunderstood the incident. Janhvi's recent jab brought this old, settled issue roaring back. It ignited fresh debate and drew public scrutiny.

Netizen Trolling and Backlash

Janhvi Kapoor's comment on Koffee With Karan 9 ignited immediate netizen fury. Trolling erupted across X (formerly Twitter) and Instagram. The online community quickly accused her of being "mean" and "bitchy" for putting down Tara Sutaria publicly. Many called her "cheeky jibe" uncalled for, especially after Tara and Veer's earlier clarifications.

Hypocrisy drove much of the backlash. Netizens quickly remembered Janhvi herself speaking out against insensitive public commentary. She notably called the scrutiny around her film Peddi a "violating experience." Critics showed this double standard. They argued Janhvi preached empathy, but her actions on the show directly contradicted those words.

The sheer amount of trolling directed at Janhvi shows a growing intolerance for perceived "mean" or "hypocritical" public behaviour. Janhvi's comment was a "cheeky jibe." But the public saw a clear line between banter and deliberately putting down someone—especially someone not there to defend themselves.