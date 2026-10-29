The makers of Mahaveer Karna just dropped a massive update. This 150 crore budget epic will hit the big screens in five languages in 2027.

The makers just dropped a brand new poster for the massive pan-Indian film Mahaveer Karna. Director Ramesh Varma is helming this grand project. They released this new mass poster to celebrate lead actor Raghava Lawrence's birthday. He plays the legendary warrior Karna in the movie. Jayantilal Gada is presenting the film under the Pen Movies banner. RV Studios and Sri Neeladri Productions are co-producing it. Ramesh Varma previously directed blockbuster hits like Rakshasudu and Khiladi.

Mahaveer Karna will give a fresh visual spin to one of Indian cinema's most powerful epic characters. The team is making this pan-Indian biggie on a massive budget of around 150 crore rupees. The movie will release in five languages: Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Hindi, and Kannada. Fans can catch it in theatres globally in 2027. Reports say the makers are using a giant canvas to introduce this epic tale to the new generation. The crew earlier confirmed that the film will feature specially built massive sets, period-accurate production design, grand action and war sequences, and top-tier visual effects.

The team is recreating Karna's world on screen using grand sets and cutting-edge VFX against the backdrop of ancient empires and battlefields. Director Ramesh Varma plans to deliver an epic experience packed with heavy emotions and high-octane action. He has solid experience in making mass action films. Mahaveer Karna will combine his expertise with the legendary background of Karna and stunning visuals to create a unique cinematic experience. The makers will reveal details about the rest of the cast and crew very soon.

Presenter: Jayantilal Gada, Pen Movies. Banners: Pen Studios, RV Studios, Sri Neeladri Productions. Director and VFX: Ramesh Varma. Dialogues: Sreemani. Music: Gyani. Cinematography: Ramji Dot (Hybrid Creator). Editor: Praveen Pudi. Production Design: Gandhi Nadikudikar. PRO: Sabari.