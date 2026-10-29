TV actress Amrutha Nair tied the knot in a simple ceremony at the Guruvayur temple, with only close family and friends in attendance.

Popular TV actress Amrutha Nair, who became a household name through the hit serial Kudumbavilakku, is now married. She tied the knot with businessman Akhil. They kept the wedding a very private affair at the Guruvayur temple. Only close relatives and friends attended the ceremony. Videos of Amrutha and her family arriving at the temple were already going viral on social media since morning. Soon after, the actress dropped her official wedding pictures and pre-wedding shoot videos online. She captioned her post, "Stepping into a new life, with a lot of dreams."

Amrutha looked gorgeous in a proper traditional Kerala bride avatar. She wore a classic kasavu set mundu with a light blue border, paired with traditional temple jewelry. Fans also noticed a touching moment in the videos where she got super emotional while Akhil tied the thali. Speaking to the media after the wedding, Amrutha shared her love story. "I kept my wedding a secret for the last one and a half years. The thali tying happened at 6 AM at Guruvayur. Akhil is actually my friend's best friend. I just casually sent him a 'Hi' on Insta one day. And now, it has reached all the way to marriage! We originally planned for a simple register marriage. But my mother was totally adamant that we get married at Guruvayur. We are not having any grand celebrations. It is just a very simple wedding," she said.

Amrutha Nair first grabbed the audience's attention playing the character Sheethal in the mega-hit serial Kudumbavilakku. Viewers also loved her performance in Asianet's Geethagovindam. The actress has been hitting major life milestones lately. She recently finished building her own house and just a few days ago, she shared her excitement about buying her dream car.