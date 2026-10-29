Vishwak Sen plays a powerful cop named DSP Sankalp. A group of people party inside a house. A masked slasher gives them strict orders. The killer brutally murders anyone who disobeys. DSP Sankalp learns about this deadly game. He initially takes the case lightly but soon gets a massive shock. The cop finally confronts the villain. The film runs high on intense action and thrilling elements. The heavy violence might feel a bit too much for regular viewers. We must wait for the official Asianet review to know the final verdict.