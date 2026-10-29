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Cult Movie Review: Did Vishwak Sen’s Vision Strike a Chord With Audiences? Find Out
Vishwak Sen directs and stars in the new film Cult. The first review report for India's first slasher movie is finally out now.
Vishwak Sen brings India's first slasher film
Mass Ka Das Vishwak Sen directs and leads the new film Cult. The makers call it India's first slasher film. Gayatri Bhardwaj plays the female lead. Tarak Ponnappa, Murali Sharma, Srikanth Iyengar, Vishak Nair, Karthikeya, and Anirudh Bhaskar play key roles. Ravi Basrur composes the music. Sandeep Kakarala produces the film under Tarak Cinemas. The movie hits screens tomorrow, Friday, October 30. Fans eagerly wait for the first review report.
Cult movie censor report is out
The censor board recently cleared the film with an A certificate. Officials ordered several cuts, blurs, and mutes. The A certificate still surprises many people even after these heavy cuts. The rating hints at extreme violence and bold dialogues. The makers locked the runtime at a decent 2 hours and 32 minutes. The film currently lacks strong buzz and promotions. The team holds a press meet today to launch the release trailer.
Cult movie first review and story details
Vishwak Sen plays a powerful cop named DSP Sankalp. A group of people party inside a house. A masked slasher gives them strict orders. The killer brutally murders anyone who disobeys. DSP Sankalp learns about this deadly game. He initially takes the case lightly but soon gets a massive shock. The cop finally confronts the villain. The film runs high on intense action and thrilling elements. The heavy violence might feel a bit too much for regular viewers. We must wait for the official Asianet review to know the final verdict.
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