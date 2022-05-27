Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Oops moment alert: Janhvi Kapoor suffered wardrobe malfunction at Karan Johar's party (Pictures)

    First Published May 27, 2022, 4:30 PM IST

     At Karan Johar's star-studded 50th birthday celebration, Janhvi Kapoor had a slight wardrobe malfunction, but she handled it graciously!

    On May 25, filmmaker Karan Johar turned 50, and to commemorate the occasion; he hosted a glamorous and star-studded birthday event at YRF Studio for his business buddies. Notably, the whole Bollywood came out to party with KJo in style. 
     

    Several inside photographs and videos have surfaced on the internet, and based on them, it appears like the B-Town stars had a great time last night. Actress Janhvi Kapoor, on the other hand, had a 'oops moment' while posing for the paparazzi.
     

    The actress had a minor wardrobe malfunction when she wore a shimmery backless pink dress that revealed her sideboob. Janhvi, who is known for her impeccable sense of style, handled the situation with ease.

    Janhvi was looking hot and sexy in a shimmery blackless body-hugging outfit, which flashed more than she intended. But she carried herself well.

    The actress looked absolutely stunning with her hair left open and her makeup flawless. Janhvi made her Bollywood debut with Karan Johar's Dharma Productions' Dhadak, helmed by Shashank Khaitan. Ishaan Khatter, Shahid Kapoor's brother, was cast alongside her. Also Read: Who is Sriya Lenka? Meet FIRST K-Pop star from India

    Talking about Janhvi Kapoor’s work front, the actress will next be seen in Good Luck Jerry. Besides this, she also has upcoming movies like Mili with Sunny Kaushal, Mr And Mrs Mahi and Bawaal, co-starring Varun Dhawan in the pipeline. The actress was last seen in Rajkummar Rao starrer horror comedy Roohi which was released in 2021. Also Read: Stranger Things: 7 reasons to watch Netflix's popular show from season 1

