    Who is Sriya Lenka? Meet FIRST K-Pop star from India

    First Published May 27, 2022, 11:45 AM IST

    Sriya Lenka, an 18-year-old singer from Odisha, has become India's first K-Pop star; she is a new member of the group 'Blackswan.'

    Sriya Lenka, an 18-year-old singer from Odisha, was picked as one of the new group members of the K-pop group Blackswan on Thursday, May 26 along with a Brazilian girl. K-pop, or Korean pop, is an incredibly famous music genre around the globe due to its popularity among teenagers.
     

    Sriya Lenka has made India proud by becoming the first K-pop singer from the country. K-pop girl group 'Blackswan,' which includes Go Young Heun (Youngheun), Belgium-based Senegalese singer-rapper-model Fatou Samba (Fatou), Korean singer-dancer Kim Da Hye (Judy) and maknae Brazilian-Japanese singer Larissa Ayumi Cartes Sakata (Leia).

    On Thursday, Lenka and Gabriela Dalcin, a Brazilian girl, were chosen to be a part of K-pop, which has a worldwide following. According to reports, DR Music was meant to choose only one member for Blackswan, but they ended up selecting two talents, Sriya Lenka and Gabriela, as the group's fifth and sixth members.
     

    After the group's most senior member Hyeme left in November 2020, Lenka, from Rourkela city, was chosen for the final leg of training in Seoul to become a member of the Korean pop band Blackswan. She was picked from 4,000 candidates via a YouTube audition procedure.
     

    "With their debut, we will be returning with Blackswan," the group said on their official Instagram account. According to reports, they will both be practising in Seoul for the next several months in order for the group to release their second album as soon as possible.

    According to sources, Sriya Lenka and Gabriela have been through intensive training sessions for the past five months, which comprise conventional voice, rap, and dance classes for personal training, language, and musical instruments.

    Sriya Lenka is a gifted dancer who began learning Odissi classical dance, freestyle, hip-hop, and modern dance at the age of twelve. She, like other adolescent females, became enamoured with K-pop, and as a result, she learnt the Korean language and culture by watching Korean dramas online.
     

