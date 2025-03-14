BREAKING: Trump hails 'productive' Putin talks, urges him to spare Ukrainian troops

In a recent post on his social media platform, Truth Social, US President Donald Trump described his latest discussions with Russian President Vladimir Putin as "good and productive."

Author
Divya Danu
Updated: Mar 14, 2025, 7:46 PM IST

US President Donald Trump has said that his latest discussions with Russian President Vladimir Putin was "good and productive," expressing optimism about potential resolutions to the ongoing conflict in Ukraine.

In a post on his social media platform, Truth Social , the US President wrote, "We had very good and productive discussions with President Vladimir Putin of Russia yesterday, and there is a very good chance that this horrible, bloody war can finally come to an end — BUT, AT THIS VERY MOMENT, THOUSANDS OF UKRAINIAN TROOPS ARE COMPLETELY SURROUNDED BY THE RUSSIAN MILITARY, AND IN A VERY BAD AND VULNERABLE POSITION. I have strongly requested to President Putin that their lives be spared. This would be a horrible massacre, one not seen since World War II. God bless them all!!!"

 

The development comes on the heels of US Special Presidential Envoy Steve Witkoff's return from Moscow without securing a cease-fire agreement, as Putin rejected the terms proposed by the US administration.

The proposed terms included a 30-day halt to conflict, a prisoner exchange, and the resumption of US aid and intelligence sharing with Ukraine. However, Putin demanded additional concessions, such as halting aid and intelligence-sharing and restricting Ukraine from reinforcing its forces during the cease-fire, which the US viewed as undermining the goal of sustainable peace. 

