Lifestyle
If you want a royal look at the Eid function in a regal style, then the bottle green leheriya silk saree is the best choice. Gold zari lining work will give you a stunning look.
You will look stunning when you style such a thread zari work net saree with heavy Kundan or Polki jewelry at the Eid party. Pair it with a golden blouse for a rich look.
You can choose such a bottle green sequin saree for Eid party and Iftar night. The border sequin work saree will look perfect on your figure. This gives a glamourous look.
Zari booti work embroidery also looks amazing on bottle green color. You will look amazing when you do smoky eye makeup and nude lipstick with a strappy blouse or deep neckline.
A stone work bottle green saree is an excellent choice for class and elegance. Wear it with a contrast blouse to enhance the look.
A plain green saree with a fine embroidered glitter border always gives a royal and sophisticated look. Wear it with open soft curls or a bun hairstyle.
