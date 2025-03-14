Lifestyle

Look like a princess at Iftar+Eid, wear 7 Bottle Green Sarees

Bottle Green Leheriya Silk Saree

If you want a royal look at the Eid function in a regal style, then the bottle green leheriya silk saree is the best choice. Gold zari lining work will give you a stunning look.

Thread Zari Work Net Saree

You will look stunning when you style such a thread zari work net saree with heavy Kundan or Polki jewelry at the Eid party. Pair it with a golden blouse for a rich look.

Bottle Green Sequin Saree

You can choose such a bottle green sequin saree for Eid party and Iftar night. The border sequin work saree will look perfect on your figure. This gives a glamourous look. 

Zari Booti Work Embroidery Saree

Zari booti work embroidery also looks amazing on bottle green color. You will look amazing when you do smoky eye makeup and nude lipstick with a strappy blouse or deep neckline.

Stone Work Bottle Green Saree

A stone work bottle green saree is an excellent choice for class and elegance. Wear it with a contrast blouse to enhance the look.

Glitter Border Plain Green Saree

A plain green saree with a fine embroidered glitter border always gives a royal and sophisticated look. Wear it with open soft curls or a bun hairstyle. 

