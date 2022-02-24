  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Sridevi death anniversary: Janhvi Kapoor pens emotional note; shares childhood picture

    On Sridevi’s fourth death anniversary, daughters Janhvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor shared childhood pictures with their mother. Janhvi also penned an emotional note for her mother.

    Sridevi death anniversary Janhvi Kapoor pens emotional note shares childhood picture drb
    Author
    Team Newsable
    Mumbai, First Published Feb 24, 2022, 2:06 PM IST
    • Facebook
    • Twitter
    • Whatsapp

    Four years ago on February 24, Bollywood lost one of its finest actresses, Sridevi. The actor passed away in Dubai after which her body was brought back to India for her last rites. On the fourth death anniversary of Sridevi, her daughters – Janhvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor have shared old pictures on their respective social media handles.

    Janhvi Kapoor, while sharing the picture, penned an emotional note for Sridevi on her death anniversary. She put a childhood picture where a beautiful young Sridevi, in a denim dungaree, is seen with baby Janhvi sitting on her lap. For the adorable picture that Janhvi posted, she wrote an emotional note that read: “I’ve still lived more years with you in my life than without. But I hate that another year has been added to a life without you. I hope we make you proud mumma, because that’s the only thing that keeps us going. Love you forever.”

    ALSO READ: Janhvi Kapoor looks 'flaming hot' in this black slip-on dress; see pics

    Janhvi Kapoor’s post garnered over two lakh likes on Instagram within two hours of sharing the picture. Several celebrities including Manish Malhotra, Anil Kapoor’s wife Sunita Kapoor and cousin Shanaya Kapoor commented on the picture with heart emoticons. Arjun Kapoor’s sister Anshula Kapoor also commented on Janhvi’s post with two heart emoticons. Khushi Kapoor too shared an old picture with Sridevi on her Instagram story where Sridevi is seen hugging Khushi when she was a baby.

    Sridevi death anniversary Janhvi Kapoor pens emotional note shares childhood picture drb

    ALSO READ: Sukesh Chandrasekhar case: ED’s probe mentions conman targeted Sara Ali Khan, Janhvi Kapoor, Bhumi Pednekar

    Meanwhile, Janhvi Kapoor’s name surfaced on Wednesday in regard to conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar’s Rs 200 crore extortion case. According to a media report, the Enforcement Directorate’s probe revealed that Chandrasekhar had targeted actors Janhvi Kapoor, Sara Ali Kapoor and Bhumi Pednekar as well, other than Jacqueline Fernandez and Nora Fatehi.

    Last Updated Feb 24, 2022, 2:06 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Hollywood Spider Man Tom Holland Andrew Garfield Tobey Maguire recreate meme to mark No Way Home digital release drb

    Spider-Man: Tom Holland, Andrew Garfield, Tobey Maguire recreate meme to mark No Way Home’s digital release

    Valimai Twitter Review Audience going bonkers over Ajith Kumar stellar performance drb

    Valimai Twitter Review: Audience going bonkers over Ajith Kumar’s stellar performance

    Explained Amitabh Bachchan vs BMC showdown drb

    Explained: Amitabh Bachchan vs BMC showdown

    Gangubai Kathiawadi gets relief from Bombay High Court pleas against the film dismissed drb

    Gangubai Kathiawadi gets relief from Bombay High Court; pleas against the film dismissed

    Sukesh Chandrasekhar case ED probe mentions conman targeted Sara Ali Khan Janhvi Kapoor Bhumi Pednekar too drb

    Sukesh Chandrasekhar case: ED’s probe mentions conman targeted Sara Ali Khan, Janhvi Kapoor, Bhumi Pednekar

    Recent Stories

    Tamilian heart travels 350 kms to Chennai gives new life to 33 year old Kashmiri woman gcw

    Tamilian heart travels 350 kms to Chennai, gives new life to 33-year-old Kashmiri woman

    How NATO is responding to Russia's naked aggression on Ukraine

    We are ready: How NATO is responding to Russia's 'naked aggression'

    Abhinav Bindra, Pullela Gopichand to conduct talk session Athletes & Coaches, Role Models and Values-ayh

    Bindra, Gopichand to conduct talk session "Athletes & Coaches, Role Models and Values"

    Hollywood Spider Man Tom Holland Andrew Garfield Tobey Maguire recreate meme to mark No Way Home digital release drb

    Spider-Man: Tom Holland, Andrew Garfield, Tobey Maguire recreate meme to mark No Way Home’s digital release

    Russia seized control of 2 villages in east; 7 killed, 9 injured in shelling, claims Ukraine-dnm

    Ukraine crisis: Missile hits airport in Ivano-Frankivsk; 7 killed, 9 injured in Russian shelling

    Recent Videos

    Russia Ukraine war Inside the Indian govt control room at MEA

    Russia-Ukraine war: Inside the MEA control room (Watch)

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, Hyderabad Fc vs Kerala Blasters Match Highlights (Game 99): HFC seals semis berth with 2-1 triumph over KBFC-ayh

    ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Game 99): HFC seals semis berth with 2-1 triumph over KBFC

    Video Icon
    Explained Vladimir Putin's brinksmanship over Luhansk and Donesk

    Explained: Vladimir Putin's brinksmanship over Luhansk and Donetsk

    Video Icon
    UP Election 2022 Priyanka Gandhi Exclusive Interview with Asianet News

    Priyanka Gandhi Exclusive: 'Free ration a political strategy; poor kept poor for votes'

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, Mumbai City vs East Bengal: Glad that MCFC stuck through to what it is trying to do - Buckingham on SCEB success-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: Glad that MCFC stuck through to what it is trying to do - Buckingham on SCEB success

    Video Icon