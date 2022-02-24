Sridevi death anniversary: Janhvi Kapoor pens emotional note; shares childhood picture

Four years ago on February 24, Bollywood lost one of its finest actresses, Sridevi. The actor passed away in Dubai after which her body was brought back to India for her last rites. On the fourth death anniversary of Sridevi, her daughters – Janhvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor have shared old pictures on their respective social media handles.

Janhvi Kapoor, while sharing the picture, penned an emotional note for Sridevi on her death anniversary. She put a childhood picture where a beautiful young Sridevi, in a denim dungaree, is seen with baby Janhvi sitting on her lap. For the adorable picture that Janhvi posted, she wrote an emotional note that read: “I’ve still lived more years with you in my life than without. But I hate that another year has been added to a life without you. I hope we make you proud mumma, because that’s the only thing that keeps us going. Love you forever.”

Janhvi Kapoor’s post garnered over two lakh likes on Instagram within two hours of sharing the picture. Several celebrities including Manish Malhotra, Anil Kapoor’s wife Sunita Kapoor and cousin Shanaya Kapoor commented on the picture with heart emoticons. Arjun Kapoor’s sister Anshula Kapoor also commented on Janhvi’s post with two heart emoticons. Khushi Kapoor too shared an old picture with Sridevi on her Instagram story where Sridevi is seen hugging Khushi when she was a baby.

