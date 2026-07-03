The teaser for Raghav Juyal's upcoming comedy 'Bhai Tera Star Hai' has been released. Juyal plays Ajay Singh, a man convinced he's a future superstar. The film, directed by Vivek B Agrawal, will hit theatres on July 30.

'Bhai Tera Star Hai' Teaser Unveiled

The makers of Raghav Juyal starrer 'Bhai Tera Star Hai' have finally unveiled the film's first teaser, taking audiences into the wonderfully chaotic world of a young man who firmly believes he's destined for superstardom.

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Raghav Juyal features in the lead role as Ajay Singh. The actor shared the teaser on his social media handle with the caption, "Hero Ki Entry Late Ho Sakti Hai But Disappointing Kabhi Nahin!"

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The teaser opens with the words "Rocking. Rebel. Icon. Super Ultra Future...", further setting the tone for a comedy that's loud, energetic, and completely in on the joke. Packed with sharp humour, infectious energy, and Raghav Juyal's effortless comic timing teams up with a lot of drama, action, and more.

Earlier, the first poster of 'Bhai Tera Star Hai' introduced audiences to Ajay with the now-talked-about tagline "Talent Loading...", with the teaser that takes that story forward.

Release Date and Production Details

The makers have also announced the film's theatrical release date, scheduling it to hit theatres on July 30. Presented by Eastwood Pictures, 'Bhai Tera Star Hai' is an Eastwood Pictures & Indian Stories 2 production. Directed by Vivek B Agrawal, written by Agrawal and Sudipto Sarkar, and produced by Avantika Hari, Sunil Rupani, and Agrawal, the film promises a high-energy comedy filled with unforgettable characters, catchy music, and a wildly entertaining ride through one unforgettable night. (ANI)