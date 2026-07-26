Jana Nayakan Box Office Day 3: Thalapathy Vijay's Film Eyes Rs 200 Crore Worldwide
Thalapathy Vijay's Jana Nayakan bounced back strongly on its third day after a Friday dip. The action drama witnessed impressive growth, crossed ₹90 crore in India, and is now racing towards ₹200 crore worldwide.
Strong Recovery On Day 3
After witnessing a noticeable drop on its second day, Jana Nayakan regained momentum on its first Saturday. The film collected an estimated ₹28.50 crore net in India on Day 3, registering a 34.8% jump over Friday's ₹21.15 crore, reflecting strong weekend demand among audiences.
India Collection Nears ₹100 Crore
With three days completed, Jana Nayakan has amassed ₹92.35 crore net at the Indian box office, while its India gross collection stands at ₹108.34 crore. The Tamil version continues to dominate the film's earnings, with the Hindi and Telugu dubbed versions also contributing steadily.
Worldwide Total Inches Towards ₹200 Crore
The film remains equally strong in overseas territories, earning an estimated ₹20 crore gross on Day 3. This takes its overseas total to around ₹63.50 crore, while the worldwide gross has reached approximately ₹171.84 crore, putting the film within touching distance of the ₹200 crore milestone.
Sunday Collections In Focus
Trade analysts are now closely watching the film's first Sunday performance. If Jana Nayakan maintains its current momentum, it is expected to comfortably cross ₹100 crore net in India and enter the ₹200 crore worldwide club over the weekend.
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