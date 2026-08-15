Govinda has finally reacted to Sunita Ahuja calling him ‘sugar daddy’ for his rumoured GF and co-star Komal Rani Swarnkar. The Hero No 1 actor has hit back at his wife, asking her to ‘stay within her limits.’

Sunita Ahuja is leaving no stones unturned in taking jibes at her husband and Bollywood actor Govinda. Just recently, while talking to paps, she questioned Govinda's fans for trolling her when she talks about his alleged affair. This video came after Govinda was spotted with Komal Rani Swarnkar, his alleged rumoured girlfriend and co-star. Ahuja took a public dig at Govinda for being a ‘sugar daddy’ whilst passing comments on how Komal was dressed. Now, Govinda has finally hit back at her, warning her to 'stay within her limits.'

Talking to paps about the digs his. wife fired at him, Govinda said, “But now that I have started a film, you are leaving no stone unturned to make me lose people's respect, defame me or do something that could affect my business. People from poor families come into the film industry; please don't humiliate or defame them to such an extent that they run away or become afraid. You have the ability, power, wealth and respect. God has given you everything. But that doesn't mean you should humiliate someone who doesn't have these things. It doesn't suit you.”

Govinda On ‘Sugar Daddy’ Comment Made by his Wife

Addressing the sugar daddy comment, Govinda added, "Actors across the country have worked with young female actors. They got good films, fame and respect, and they also got opportunities to work with younger actors, which is why they continue to look young. You do not want me to look young."

Govinda Warns Sunita

Later Govinda warned Sunita. "Aapke peeche jo group aur gang hai usse sabhi waqif hain aur voh jaldi khulke aage aajayegi. Aur aage bhi aapko shayad meri zarurat pad sakti hai toh aap kripya aise bayan deke aur yeh podcast chalake beizzati kiye jaa rahi hain, aap thoda sa apni hadh mein rahiye (Everyone is aware of the group and gang behind you, and they will soon come out in the open. You may need me in the future as well, so please stop making such statements and running this podcast to humiliate me. Please know your limits)."

Here's What Sunita Had Said

Talking about Govinda's appearance with actor Komal Rani Swarnkar Sunita had said, “The picture must be made first (laughs). Promotions occur after a film is made. But without promotions,now what can I say? He’s roaming with a girl his daughter’s age; he should be ashamed. He must have a standard. Your sugar daddy is so rich; at least dress properly. Look at us dressed so stylishly.) Very bad, he’s lost his mind.”