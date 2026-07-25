Jana Nayagan Box Office: Thalapathy Vijay's Film Crosses Rs 100 Crore in 2 Days!
Thalapathy Vijay's 'Jana Nayagan', directed by H. Vinoth, has been out for two days now. Here's a quick look at how much the film has earned at the box office.
Jana Nayagan Day 2 Box Office Collection
After many hurdles, Vijay's final movie, 'Jana Nayagan', finally hit theatres worldwide. Since this is his first release after becoming a Chief Minister, the excitement among fans was massive. Many even took leave from work to watch their 'Thalaivan' on the big screen one last time. People of all ages are celebrating the film like a festival, with theatres echoing with cheers from the title card to the end credits.
Jana Nayagan
Every fan walking out of the theatre was happy, but also a bit sad that this is Vijay's last film. Despite it being a working day, shows are running houseful or are filling up fast. What's surprising Kollywood is the massive response, especially since the movie was leaked online a few months ago. Fans are proudly saying that only Thalapathy Vijay could pull off something like this.
Jana Nayagan
H. Vinoth directed 'Jana Nayagan', which features a huge star cast including Bobby Deol, Pooja Hegde, Mamitha, Prakash Raj, Gautham Vasudev Menon, Naren, and Priyamani. Venkat K. Narayana has produced the film under his banner, KVN Productions, known for making quality films. Anirudh composed the music, and Sathyan Sooryan handled the cinematography. Although it's a remake of 'Bhagavanth Kesari', H. Vinoth has made many changes to give Vijay's fans a real treat.
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