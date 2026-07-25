4 4 Image Credit : Asianet News

ஜனநாயகன் வசூல்

On its first day, 'Jana Nayagan' collected a massive ₹80 crore worldwide. Though the collections saw a dip on the second day, the numbers are still impressive for a weekday. According to data from Sacnilk, the film earned ₹21.15 crore in India and about ₹10 crore overseas yesterday. This brings the total two-day worldwide collection to a whopping ₹112.50 crore. With the weekend coming up, the film's collections are expected to shift into top gear. There's a lot of talk that it might cross the ₹250 crore mark by the end of its first weekend. We'll have to wait and see if that happens.