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Jana Nayagan Box Office Collection Day 12: Thalapathy Vijay's Farewell Film Crosses Rs 300 Crore Worldwide
Jana Nayagan Box Office Collection Day 12: Thalapathy Vijay's farewell film Jana Nayagan continues its impressive theatrical run. Despite the usual weekday slowdown, the film remained steady on Day 12, crossing the Rs 300 crore mark worldwide
Jana Nayagan Box Office Collection Day 12: Monday drop fails to slow the film
Thalapathy Vijay's final film, Jana Nayagan, maintained a stable run at the box office on its 12th day despite entering its second working week. As per industry tracker Sacnilk, the film earned an estimated Rs 3.85 crore net in India on Monday.
With this, the movie's total India net collection has reached Rs 179.45 crore, while the India gross stands at Rs 209.35 crore. Although Monday's earnings were lower than Sunday's Rs 10.70 crore, the decline is considered a normal post-weekend trend and indicates that the film continues to enjoy audience support.
Jana Nayagan crosses Rs 300 crore worldwide
The overseas market also added to the film's success, contributing around Rs 1 crore on Day 12. This has pushed the international gross collection to Rs 92 crore.
Overall, Jana Nayagan has now collected approximately Rs 301.35 crore worldwide, crossing the significant Rs 300 crore milestone. The achievement comes despite new releases, including Spider-Man, arriving in theatres, allowing Vijay's farewell film to retain a steady hold at the box office.
Occupancy remains healthy as Tamil version leads collections
The film recorded an overall occupancy of 28.24% on Monday. Evening shows attracted the highest audience turnout with 37.69% occupancy, followed by afternoon shows at 29.15%. Night shows registered 26.46%, while morning shows recorded 18.77%.
The Tamil version remained the biggest contributor, collecting Rs 3.60 crore from 2,333 shows across the country. The Hindi dubbed version earned around Rs 20 lakh from 1,492 shows, while the Telugu version added Rs 5 lakh from 118 shows.
Directed by H. Vinoth, Jana Nayagan is Vijay's final film before stepping into full-time politics. The film also stars Pooja Hegde, Bobby Deol, Mamitha Baiju, Gautham Vasudev Menon, Prakash Raj, Narain, Priyamani and Sunil, with music composed by Anirudh Ravichander.
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