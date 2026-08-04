Thalapathy Vijay's final film, Jana Nayagan, maintained a stable run at the box office on its 12th day despite entering its second working week. As per industry tracker Sacnilk, the film earned an estimated Rs 3.85 crore net in India on Monday.

With this, the movie's total India net collection has reached Rs 179.45 crore, while the India gross stands at Rs 209.35 crore. Although Monday's earnings were lower than Sunday's Rs 10.70 crore, the decline is considered a normal post-weekend trend and indicates that the film continues to enjoy audience support.