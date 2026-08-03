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Jana Nayagan Box Office Collection Day 11: Thalapathy Vijay's Film Inches Closer to Rs 300 Crore Worldwide
Jana Nayagan Box Office Collection Day 11: Thalapathy Vijay's Jana Nayagan maintained its impressive box office momentum on Day 11 with a strong second Sunday performance. The film is now just a few crores away from crossing the coveted Rs 300 crore
Strong Second Sunday Gives Film Another Push
Jana Nayagan witnessed a solid jump in collections on its 11th day at the box office. The film earned an estimated Rs 10.70 crore net in India on Sunday, registering a healthy rise of over 37 percent compared to Saturday's Rs 7.80 crore. The impressive weekend trend indicates that audience interest remains strong even in the second week.
Worldwide Collection Inches Towards Rs 300 Crore
With its latest earnings, the film's total India net collection has climbed to Rs 175.60 crore, while the India gross stands at Rs 204.92 crore. The overseas market added another Rs 3 crore on Day 11, taking the international total to Rs 91 crore. Overall, the worldwide gross has now reached Rs 295.92 crore, putting the Vijay starrer within touching distance of the Rs 300 crore milestone.
Tamil Nadu Leads Despite Karnataka Screening Issues
The film was screened in 4,321 shows across India on Sunday, with the Tamil version contributing the bulk of the collections at Rs 9.75 crore. The Hindi version earned Rs 85 lakh, while the Telugu release added Rs 10 lakh. Tamil Nadu remained the strongest market with around Rs 10 crore gross. Karnataka contributed Rs 75 lakh despite several cancelled screenings linked to the ongoing Cauvery water dispute. Kerala collected Rs 50 lakh, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana together added Rs 15 lakh, while the rest of India contributed another Rs 1 crore.
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