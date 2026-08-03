The film was screened in 4,321 shows across India on Sunday, with the Tamil version contributing the bulk of the collections at Rs 9.75 crore. The Hindi version earned Rs 85 lakh, while the Telugu release added Rs 10 lakh. Tamil Nadu remained the strongest market with around Rs 10 crore gross. Karnataka contributed Rs 75 lakh despite several cancelled screenings linked to the ongoing Cauvery water dispute. Kerala collected Rs 50 lakh, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana together added Rs 15 lakh, while the rest of India contributed another Rs 1 crore.