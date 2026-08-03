In a dramatic turn on Lock Upp Season 2, Harshad Chopda sacrificed his finalist position to save co-contestant Shivangi Joshi from elimination. His decision made Shivangi the show's first official finalist, stirring major online debate.

Lock Upp 2 sees shocking exit

The race to the 'Lock Upp Season 2' finale has taken a shocking turn, with the latest episode leaving both contestants and viewers stunned. Just a day after becoming the show's first finalist in the "Dawat-e-Jung" task, Harshad Chopda made a surprising decision. The actor chose to withdraw himself from the game to save his close friend Shivangi Joshi.

A Finale Spot Sacrificed

The previous episode had ended on a cliffhanger after Shreya Kalra won an advantage in a task, leaving everyone wondering whether she would use it to eliminate Shivangi. In the latest episode, Shreya used her advantage and chose to terminate Shivangi. However, things changed when Jailer Riteish Deshmukh gave Harshad a choice. He could either accept Shivangi's elimination or terminate himself and make her the first finalist instead. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Netflix India Reality (@netflixindiareality) Without taking much time, Harshad decided to sacrifice his own place in the competition. His decision saved Shivangi, who officially became the first finalist of Lock Upp Season 2.

Social Media Reacts to Twist

This comes just days after Harshad and Shivangi's finalist task had already sparked a debate on social media. The two actors, who had remained close friends throughout the season, faced backlash from a section of viewers after the recent "Dawat-e-Jung," task with some accusing them of "emotional manipulation." With only a few days left before the grand finale, Shivangi Joshi has secured her place as the first finalist, while Harshad's unexpected sacrifice has become one of the biggest talking points of the season. (ANI)