Actor Arjun Rampal took a stroll down memory lane, marking 25 years in Bollywood. He shared a heartfelt Instagram note, recalling his debut film 'Pyaar Ishq Aur Mohabbat' and expressing gratitude for his cinematic journey and collaborations.

Actor Arjun Rampal on Monday took a stroll down memory lane and recalled working in his debut film Pyaar Ishq Aur Mohabbat. Marking 25 years of his cinematic journey, Arjun shared a heartfelt and lengthy note on Instagram. In his post, he reminisced about the filmmakers and actors he has collaborated with over the years, reflecting on the films that hold a special place in his heart.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Arjun Rampal (@rampal72)

A Journey of 'Pyar Ishq Aur Mohabbat'

"25 years ago on this day, I had my first release Pyar Ishq Aur Mohabbat. Little did I know then, how relevant this title will become in my life. As I received a lot of Love and Mohabbat from so many people. I try my best to reciprocate. I am truly grateful, for this career of mine, each and every experience, good or bad, big or small. They all are blessings, that moulded me into the artist I am today. I can say confidently I wouldn't change a thing," he wrote.

From Ra.One and Rajneeti to Om Shanti Om and Rock On!!, Arjun has displayed his versatility over the years, bringing depth and individuality to every character he portrayed.

Expressing Gratitude to Collaborators and Fans

"The first three directors @rajiv_rai_ #AshokMehta #ShantanuSheory who believed and loved genuinely. All my costars, my producers, especially @vashubhagnani_ @ritesh_sid @rameshtaurani @shabbirboxwalaofficial @gaurikhan who repeated me regardless of the outcome of the films. It's huge to have had that. My brother @gattukapoor @faroutakhtar for the most incredible memories and making me lift my game. @iamsrk for convincing me to do Om Shanti Om. RA1 @farahkhankunder for making me realise what a larger than life character means. @prakashjproductions for the incredible scripts, characters and wisdom you gave me," he added.

":@ashim_ahluwalia you are Daddy @iamsudhirmishra you are a fine fine man. @nikkhiladvani you owe me one more #RitupurnaGosh for unlocking my mind. @aparnasen love u boss. Can't wait for the world to see our film. #BhushanKumar for all the music @honeytrehan paaji tusi Tope ho. @adityadharfilms I love u my dearest boya. Thank you for pushing me and keeping my trust. @amitabhbachchan for just being the best. I have looked up to you Sir and thank you for all you shared, so generously," Arjun's note read.

"To all the amazing talents on and off screen with whom I have broken bread, wrestled, danced, sang and laughed with.Most importantly all of you my fans, who stuck it out. I am nothing without all of you. I don't take this for granted. I never will. I am just humbled and eternally grateful. I wanna mention so many more who mean the world to me. For that I will have to write a biography (hahahaha). Don't stress no such thing in the cards. My team current and past thank you. It's been special. Thank you for making me believe, thank you for believing. Thank you Thank you Thank you. Lots of Pyar Ishq aur mohabbat to all. #25years," he added.

Arjun is currently basking in the success of the Dhurandhar franchise, which has added another milestone to his cinematic journey. (ANI)