The video song 'Neelakkannukal' from Ranjith's new film 'Law and Order' is all set to release tomorrow. The movie stars Prakash Varma and Abhirami in the lead roles.

The first video song from Prakash Varma's new movie, 'Law and Order', is dropping tomorrow. The song, titled 'Neelakkannukal', will be released at 5 PM. Directed by Ranjith, the film is scheduled to hit theatres on September 4. The biggest highlight, or USP, of 'Law and Order' is that Mammootty is making a comeback as his cult character, Karikkamuri Shanmughan, from the 2004 film 'Black'. It's also interesting to see Prakash Varma, who received a lot of praise for his debut in 'Thudakkam', now working under Ranjith's direction.

The film has a massive star cast. Besides the leads, it features Abhirami, Rithudev Ayyappan, Shanood Ibrahim, Don Michael, Sajal Sudarsanan, Nijad Babu Thomas, Shersha Sherif, Rinosh George, Amal Jose Antony, Bobby Kurian, V K Prakash, Devan, Suresh Krishna, Anand Manmathan, Joy Mathew, Bheeman Raghu, Jice, Aseem Jamal, Johny Antony, Ajay Vasudev, Akshay Radhakrishnan, Shankar Ramakrishnan, Nandan Unni, Mohan Jose, Madhuri, Sabumon, Gundukad Sabu, Nandu, Murukan, Sandhya Rajendran, Vaishnavi, Ramadevi, and Ambika Nair.

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The film is produced by Premachandran A G and Mahasubair under the banners of Satyam Cinemas and Maha Subair Moviekshetra. Prashanth Raveendran is handling the cinematography, while Uday Krishna has written the story, screenplay, and dialogues. The music is composed by Jo Daniel, with lyrics by Shibu Chakravarthy. The singers are Kapil Kapilan, Tojan Toby, and Anila Rajeev. Bijibal has scored the background music. The editing is done by Manoj Kannoth. The team also includes Sunil Singh as the line producer, Atul Prem and Sainuddeen as executive producers, and Prashanth Narayanan as the production controller. Saburam is the production designer, Sameera Saneesh has designed the costumes, and Roshan N G is in charge of makeup. The stills are by Premlal Pattazhy, and the poster design is by Antony Stephen.

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