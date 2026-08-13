On Sridevi's birth anniversary, daughter Khushi Kapoor remembered her with a throwback photo, while Priyanka Chopra unveiled the cover of the late actor's upcoming biography, 'Empress: The Definitive Biography of Sridevi'.

Actor Khushi Kapoor remembered her mother, the legendary Sridevi, on her birth anniversary. Khushi shared an old picture featuring her younger self with her parents, Sridevi and Boney Kapoor. A little Khushi could be seen holding onto her parents' hands, who appeared to be smiling in the picture.

Sridevi's Biography 'Empress' Unveiled

In observance of Sridevi's birth anniversary, Priyanka Chopra, on Thursday morning, unveiled the first look at the cover of 'Empress: The Definitive Biography of Sridevi', an upcoming book on the late actor's life, career and legacy. Priyanka shared the cover on her Instagram Stories, offering an update on the biography authored by Dhiraj U. Kumarr and published by Westland Books.

The cover carries an endorsement from Amitabh Bachchan, describing Sridevi as "The epitome of unmitigated talent". The book is listed as "coming soon".

Sharing the cover, Priyanka wrote, "The one and only. You are so missed. Happy heavenly birthday #Sridevi #Empress....coming soon." The biography cover was reshared by Boney Kapoor and Janhvi Kapoor on their respective social media handles. "The one and only. You are so missed. Happy heavenly birthday #Sridevi #Empress...coming soon," Boney Kapoor wrote.

The biography is set to chronicle Sridevi's journey in Indian cinema, including her illustrious career, personal journey and enduring legacy.

A Look Back at Sridevi's Legacy

Sridevi began her acting career as a child, making her debut at the age of four in the 1967 Tamil film 'Kandhan Karunai'. She made her first Bollywood appearance in the 1972 film 'Rani Mera Naam'.

The late actor was among the most celebrated actresses in Indian cinema and dominated commercial films during the 1980s and 1990s.

She got married to Boney Kapoor in 1996. The couple had two daughters, Janhvi and Khushi Kapoor, who are now following in their mother's footsteps by pursuing acting careers in Bollywood.

Sridevi tragically passed away in 2018 in Dubai. (ANI)