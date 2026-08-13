Raashii Khanna has begun shooting for the second season of the crime thriller 'Farzi'. The actress, who plays RBI officer Megha Vyas, shared pictures from the sets on Instagram. The series also stars Shahid Kapoor and Vijay Sethupathi.

Actress Raashii Khanna is back as RBI officer Megha Vyas as she has started shooting for the second season of the crime thriller series 'Farzi'. Raashii shared a series of pictures on Instagram on Thursday from the sets of the series. In one of the pictures, the actress was seen enjoying a hot mocha while wearing a red hat. Another picture showed her getting her makeup done before shooting. Sharing the pictures, Raashii wrote, "Crunchy red hat mocha grande with almond milk for..? #backatit #farzi2."

About The 'Farzi' Series

The first season of 'Farzi' premiered in 2023 and starred Shahid Kapoor as Sunny, a small-time artist who enters the world of making fake currency. Vijay Sethupathi played a task force officer who tries to stop him. The series also featured Raashii Khanna, Kay Kay Menon, Bhuvan Arora, Regina Cassandra and Amol Palekar in key roles.

The second season is once again being directed by Raj Nidimoru and Krishna DK. More details about the plot and release date are yet to be announced.

'Farzi' marked Shahid Kapoor's debut on a streaming platform. The series was part of Prime Video's slate of projects announced during its event earlier this year, which also included films and shows such as 'Vvan', 'Nayyi Navelli', 'Kuku Ki Kundli' and 'VIBE'. (ANI)