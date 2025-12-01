4 Possible Endings for Gunther vs. Solo Sikoa in WWE RAW’s Last Time is Now Semifinals
The Last Time is Now tournament has delivered some thrilling clashes, and the semifinal bout between Gunther and Solo Sikoa promises fireworks. Both men carry immense momentum, but the outcome could swing in several directions.
The MFTs Tip the Scales for Solo Sikoa
Solo Sikoa rarely walks alone, and his faction—the MFTs—has become synonymous with interference. Against a powerhouse like Gunther, Solo may lean on his allies more than ever. It would likely take the entire group to weaken The Ring General, but if they swarm the match while the referee is distracted, Sikoa could steal the victory. Such a finish would protect Gunther’s aura, as the loss would be chalked up to outside chaos rather than a clean defeat.
Gunther Scores a Clean Win on RAW
Gunther’s once‑unshakable dominance has been dented in 2025, with losses to Jey Uso and CM Punk. Yet he remains one of WWE’s most imposing figures. Having already dispatched Je’Von Evans and Carmelo Hayes in earlier rounds, Gunther could reassert himself by defeating Solo without controversy. If the MFTs are barred from ringside, Solo would be forced to rely solely on his own skill. That scenario could pave the way for Gunther to bulldoze his way into the finals, restoring some of the mystique that made him nearly untouchable.
Solo Sikoa Earns a Clean Victory
While interference is the norm for Solo, WWE may decide to elevate him by granting a decisive win over Gunther. RAW has heavily spotlighted the Bloodline, and officials continue to push Solo as a legitimate threat despite his setbacks against Roman Reigns and his cousins. A clean victory here would add credibility to his rise and potentially set up an all‑Bloodline showdown in the finals against Jey Uso. Though familiar, such a booking would cement Solo’s standing as more than just a faction‑protected competitor.
The Wyatt Sicks Derail Solo’s Momentum
The Wyatt Sicks have been lurking ominously in recent weeks, appearing sporadically but leaving a chilling impact. After the MFTs triumphed over Team Sami Zayn on SmackDown, the Sicks emerged, with Uncle Howdy delivering Sister Abigail to Solo. If the MFTs attempt to interfere in this semifinal, the Wyatt Sicks could strike back, neutralizing Solo’s backup. That chaos would open the door for Gunther to capitalize and secure the win. Such a finish would weave multiple storylines together, adding intrigue while keeping Gunther strong.
