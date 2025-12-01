Image Credit : Getty

Gunther’s once‑unshakable dominance has been dented in 2025, with losses to Jey Uso and CM Punk. Yet he remains one of WWE’s most imposing figures. Having already dispatched Je’Von Evans and Carmelo Hayes in earlier rounds, Gunther could reassert himself by defeating Solo without controversy. If the MFTs are barred from ringside, Solo would be forced to rely solely on his own skill. That scenario could pave the way for Gunther to bulldoze his way into the finals, restoring some of the mystique that made him nearly untouchable.