Dhurandhar Run Time Revealed: 10 Longest Movies of Indian Cinema; Check Here
Ranveer Singh's movie Dhurandhar is getting a lot of buzz. Its runtime was just revealed to be 3 hours and 32 minutes. But you know, there have been a bunch of other super long Indian movies before this one. Let's check them out
Dhurandhar
The movie Dhurandhar is 3.32 hours long. This film by director Aditya Dhar is releasing on December 5. It stars Ranveer Singh, Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Rampal, and Akshaye Khanna in lead roles.
Pushpa 2
South superstar Allu Arjun's film Pushpa 2, released in 2024, had a runtime of 3.21 hours. Rashmika Mandanna was in the lead role in this film by director Sukumar.
Gangs of Wasseypur
Manoj Bajpayee's 2012 film Gangs of Wasseypur had a runtime of 5.19 hours. Due to its long runtime, it was released in 2 parts. Its director is Anurag Kashyap.
Jodhaa Akbar
Director Ashutosh Gowariker's 2008 film Jodhaa Akbar had a runtime of 3.50 hours. The film starred Hrithik Roshan and Aishwarya Rai in the lead roles.
Salaam-e-Ishq
Director Nikhil Advani's 2007 film Salaam-e-Ishq had a runtime of 3.36 hours. Salman Khan and Priyanka Chopra were in the lead roles in this multi-starrer film.
LOC Kargil
Ajay Devgn's 2003 film LOC Kargil had a runtime of 4.15 hours. This film by director J.P. Dutta featured many stars including Sanjay Dutt, Abhishek Bachchan, Saif Ali Khan, and Rani Mukerji.
Lagaan
Aamir Khan's Lagaan had a runtime of 3.44 hours. The film was released in 2001. Its director was Ashutosh Gowariker. The movie starred Gracy Singh, Rachel Shelley, and Dayashankar Pandey in lead roles.
Mohabbatein
Shah Rukh Khan's 2000 film Mohabbatein had a runtime of 3.36 hours. In this film by director Aditya Chopra, Shah Rukh was joined by Amitabh Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai, and others.
Hum Aapke Hain Koun
Madhuri Dixit and Salman Khan's film Hum Aapke Hain Koun had a runtime of 3.26 hours. The director of this 1994 movie was Sooraj Barjatya. It starred Anupam Kher, Alok Nath, Reema Lagoo, and Mohnish Bahl.
Mera Naam Joker
Director-actor Raj Kapoor's 1970 multi-starrer film Mera Naam Joker had a runtime of 3.44 hours. It featured Dharmendra, Simi Garewal, Rishi Kapoor, and others.
Catch all the latest Entertainment News from movies, OTT Release updates, television highlights, and celebrity gossip to exclusive interviews and detailed Movie Reviews. Stay updated with trending stories, viral moments, and Bigg Boss highlights, along with the latest Box Office Collection reports. Download the Asianet News Official Appfrom the Android Play Store and iPhone App Store for nonstop entertainment buzz anytime, anywhere.