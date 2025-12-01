Akhanda 2 Fever Goes Global: Balakrishna Fan Buys Rs 2 Lakh Ticket in Germany
Nandamuri Balakrishna’s Akhanda 2, releasing on December 5, has created massive excitement. A fan in Germany paid a whopping price for a ticket, reflecting the global craze and high expectations for the film.
Akhanda 2: Balakrishna and Boyapati Team Up Again
Akhanda 2 is Nandamuri Balakrishna’s newest release, directed by Boyapati. This marks their fourth collaboration after blockbuster hits like Simha, Legend, and Akhanda, raising high expectations among fans for another action-packed entertainer.
Akhanda 2 Release Date
Akhanda 2 is scheduled for a grand worldwide release on December 5. Balakrishna’s look as Akhanda is intense, and the film promises numerous elements highlighting Shiva devotion, making it a spiritual yet action-packed spectacle.
Akhanda 2 Mania Goes Global
The Akhanda 2 craze has taken Nandamuri fans worldwide by storm. A fan in Germany reportedly purchased a ticket for a whopping ₹2 lakh, showing the massive excitement and global appeal surrounding the film.
Record-Breaking Ticket & Massive Box Office Hopes
A Balayya fan in Frankfurt purchased an Akhanda 2 ticket for a staggering ₹2 lakh, though their full details remain undisclosed. The film also aims for a massive box office collection, heightening fan anticipation even further.
Star Cast & Box Office Target
For Akhanda 2 to be a hit, it must gross over ₹200 crore worldwide. The film stars Samyuktha Menon as the heroine and Aadhi Pinisetty as the villain, and is produced by 14 Reels Plus.
