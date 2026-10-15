4 4 Image Credit : X

Massive Banner

Soundarya Rajinikanth, director and daughter of Rajinikanth, inaugurated a massive LED banner in Chennai the day before the release. She attended this banner launch event at Kasi Theatre in Chennai as the special guest. She even danced with fans to the songs from the first Jailer movie. Sun Pictures produced Jailer 2, and Nelson Dilipkumar directed it. Fans have sky-high expectations for this sequel because the first part was a massive hit. Actress Vidya Balan plays a crucial role in this second part. The makers released the trailer a few days ago. The trailer showed Rajinikanth's character Muthuvel Pandian living a peaceful life, but his past incidents drag him back into the world of violence. Mithun Chakraborty, Jackie Shroff, and Mohanlal also act in this film. Anirudh Ravichander composed the music.