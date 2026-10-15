Rashmika previously kept her social work limited to her close friends and team members. She now has a different reason for sharing these activities publicly. She believes that her actions might inspire someone else to help a family in need, and that brings her the biggest joy.

People do not need huge money or massive planning to do a good deed. She gives a strong message that even a small help can bring a big change in someone's life.

What Does The Grocery Kit Contain?

The team prepared this grocery kit keeping three months of needs in mind for each family. The kit contains 75 kg rice, 10 kg wheat flour, 3 kg ragi, 10 litres cooking oil, and 15 kg of three different types of dal.

The organizers are also giving 2 kg soya chunks, 3 kg salt, 3 kg sugar, 1 kg chilli powder, along with 500 grams each of turmeric, tamarind, and tea powder.

Selected families in Hyderabad, Mahabubnagar, Anantapur, Bengaluru, Kochi, Chennai, Kodagu, and Vijayawada will receive this help.