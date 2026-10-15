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Jailer 2 Release: Rajinikanth Fever Hits Japan, Dubai; Fans Celebrate With Fireworks, Dhol, Arti
Rajinikanth's Jailer 2 has sparked massive celebrations across India and overseas, with fans dancing, lighting fireworks and performing rituals outside theatres. From Chennai to Japan, the superstar's release has become a global event
Jailer 2: Fans Celebrate Rajinikanth's Film Release Across the World
The release of Rajinikanth's Jailer 2 turned cinemas into celebration zones, with fans gathering in large numbers to welcome the superstar back to the big screen. From fireworks and flower garlands to energetic dance performances, the excitement stretched from Indian cities to international destinations, including Dubai, Singapore, Japan and North America.
For Rajinikanth's devoted fan base, the film's arrival was more than just another theatrical release. Early-morning screenings, elaborate rituals and crowds chanting the actor's name reflected the enduring popularity of the Tamil cinema icon. Japan also witnessed a special milestone, with Jailer 2 opening simultaneously with its Indian release.
Jailer 2 Celebrations Go Global, From Dubai to Japan
The excitement began overseas as fans turned up for early screenings, making the film's release a major event in several countries. In Dubai, audiences gathered at Deira City Centre for screenings scheduled as early as 3 am, with enthusiastic crowds cheering for Rajinikanth.
Jailer 2 FDFS celebration in Dubai - 3am Show
@voxcinemas #DeiraCityCenter
#DCC #Dubai #UAE #Jailer2
Waiting for Thalaivar Entry @rajinikanth
@Mohanlal
@Nelsondilpkumar
@sunpictures @anirudhofficial @iam_SJSuryah https://t.co/vU51tGxUiP
— Ramesh Murugappan (@Rameshmurugap13) October 14, 2026
Not India, not Chennai.. Humble #Jailer2 celebrations from the USA just for one man we grew up with from different generations, #Thalaivar #SuperstarRajinikanth https://t.co/Xjek5yxvS6
— Harish (@ghghomerun) October 15, 2026
#JAILER2 – FIRST-EVER SAME-DAY RELEASE in INDIA🇮🇳& JAPAN🇯🇵🌏
🔥HISTORY IN THE MAKING🔥
JAPAN THALAIVAR FANS, READY-YA?!🤘👓
日付変わっていよいよ本日公開【ジェイラー2】
史上初の印日同日公開！私も今回は日本で観ます。
劇場でお会いしましょう🙏 https://t.co/Km9dLJlUaG
— ラジニjp ரஜினி ஜப்பான் (@Rajini_Japan) October 14, 2026
In Singapore, fans filled cinema halls for early shows, with some using their phone torches to add to the celebratory atmosphere. Similar scenes unfolded in North America, where moviegoers gathered outside theatres, danced in groups and wore customised T-shirts featuring the superstar.
In New Jersey, local fan clubs reported strong attendance for the initial screenings. Life-sized cutouts and balloons added to the festive mood as fans came together to celebrate the film.
Japan was another highlight of the release day. For the first time, a Rajinikanth film opened simultaneously in India and Japan. A Japanese fan also shared a video showcasing customised merchandise on social media, inviting fellow fans to join the celebrations.
Fireworks, Aarti and Dhol Beats Take Over Indian Theatres
In India, the release celebrations took on a festival-like atmosphere, particularly in Bengaluru and Chennai. Fans gathered outside theatres hours before the screenings, setting off fireworks, raising slogans and decorating enormous cutouts of Rajinikanth with flower garlands.
Some fans also performed traditional rituals to mark the occasion. In one video that gained attention online, a devotee climbed onto a boundary-wall ledge and performed an aarti with burning camphor in front of the actor's poster.
Chennai witnessed equally enthusiastic scenes. Rajinikanth's daughter, Soundarya, arrived at Kasi Theatre and joined the celebrations, dancing to the beats of the dhol alongside fans.
The excitement was not limited to the areas outside cinemas. In Nagari, Andhra Pradesh, the audience erupted into loud cheers when the film's animated title card appeared on screen, with the crowd's reaction nearly drowning out the theatre's sound system.
The celebrations highlighted how Rajinikanth's film releases continue to bring together fans across generations, turning an ordinary day at the movies into a much bigger occasion.
Rajinikanth Returns as Tiger Muthuvel Pandian in Jailer 2
Directed by Nelson Dilipkumar, Jailer 2 continues the story introduced in the 2023 film Jailer. Rajinikanth reprises his role as retired prison warden Tiger Muthuvel Pandian, whose attempt to lead a peaceful family life is disrupted by a dangerous criminal network.
When a cross-border syndicate threatens his family, Pandian is forced to return to action. This time, he works covertly and even goes undercover as a driver to infiltrate the criminal organisation and bring it down from within.
The sequel also brings back familiar faces, including Mohanlal and Shiva Rajkumar as Pandian's allies. S. J. Suryah and Vidya Balan join the story in pivotal roles, adding new challenges to the protagonist's fight.
With Nelson's mix of dark humour, Anirudh's background score and action sequences led by Rajinikanth, the film builds on the elements that made its predecessor popular. The worldwide celebrations surrounding its release further underline the superstar's enduring pull at the box office.
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