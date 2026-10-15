In India, the release celebrations took on a festival-like atmosphere, particularly in Bengaluru and Chennai. Fans gathered outside theatres hours before the screenings, setting off fireworks, raising slogans and decorating enormous cutouts of Rajinikanth with flower garlands.

Some fans also performed traditional rituals to mark the occasion. In one video that gained attention online, a devotee climbed onto a boundary-wall ledge and performed an aarti with burning camphor in front of the actor's poster.

Chennai witnessed equally enthusiastic scenes. Rajinikanth's daughter, Soundarya, arrived at Kasi Theatre and joined the celebrations, dancing to the beats of the dhol alongside fans.

The excitement was not limited to the areas outside cinemas. In Nagari, Andhra Pradesh, the audience erupted into loud cheers when the film's animated title card appeared on screen, with the crowd's reaction nearly drowning out the theatre's sound system.

The celebrations highlighted how Rajinikanth's film releases continue to bring together fans across generations, turning an ordinary day at the movies into a much bigger occasion.

Rajinikanth Returns as Tiger Muthuvel Pandian in Jailer 2

Directed by Nelson Dilipkumar, Jailer 2 continues the story introduced in the 2023 film Jailer. Rajinikanth reprises his role as retired prison warden Tiger Muthuvel Pandian, whose attempt to lead a peaceful family life is disrupted by a dangerous criminal network.

When a cross-border syndicate threatens his family, Pandian is forced to return to action. This time, he works covertly and even goes undercover as a driver to infiltrate the criminal organisation and bring it down from within.

The sequel also brings back familiar faces, including Mohanlal and Shiva Rajkumar as Pandian's allies. S. J. Suryah and Vidya Balan join the story in pivotal roles, adding new challenges to the protagonist's fight.

With Nelson's mix of dark humour, Anirudh's background score and action sequences led by Rajinikanth, the film builds on the elements that made its predecessor popular. The worldwide celebrations surrounding its release further underline the superstar's enduring pull at the box office.