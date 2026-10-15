Jailer 2 Review: Rajinikanth returns as Tiger Muthuvel Pandian in Jailer 2, which hit theatres on October 15. The Nelson Dilipkumar directorial has generated huge buzz, with strong advance bookings and a surprise cameo

Rajinikanth is back on the big screen as the formidable Tiger Muthuvel Pandian in Jailer 2, the sequel to his 2023 blockbuster Jailer. Directed and written by Nelson Dilipkumar, the action thriller arrived in theatres on October 15, 2026, amid considerable excitement among fans.

The first instalment reportedly earned over ₹600 crore worldwide, setting high expectations for the sequel. Rajinikanth reprises his popular character, who faces a fresh set of adversaries in the new chapter.

Ramya Krishnan, Yogi Babu, Mirnaa and Rithvik return to their respective roles. The sequel also features S. J. Suryah, Mithun Chakraborty, Suraj Venjaramoodu, Vidya Balan, Anna Rajan and Jatin Sarna in key roles.

The film's ensemble cast has further fuelled anticipation, with Mohanlal, Shiva Rajkumar and Jackie Shroff among the prominent stars associated with cameo appearances.

Hrithik Roshan’s Cameo in Jailer 2 Revealed

One of the biggest talking points surrounding Jailer 2 was speculation about a possible appearance by Hrithik Roshan. The rumours gained momentum ahead of the film's release, with audiences eager to find out whether the Bollywood superstar would share screen space with Rajinikanth.

According to the release-day update, visuals from the first-day, first-show screening confirmed Hrithik's appearance in the film. Dressed in black, the actor is seen helping Rajinikanth's character plan a daring escape.

The reported cameo adds another major attraction to the film's already impressive lineup of guest appearances. Vijay Sethupathi was also linked to cameo speculation, although his appearance should not be treated as confirmed without further verification.

With several well-known actors reportedly making special appearances, these surprise moments could become a major talking point among moviegoers.

Jailer 2 Box Office: Advance Bookings Raise Expectations

Jailer 2 entered theatres with considerable box office expectations, supported by strong advance sales. According to the supplied report, bookings opened five days before the film's release, with the movie recording more than ₹41 crore in opening-day pre-sales and selling over 1.8 million tickets.

The film's advance-booking performance has raised expectations of a strong opening across domestic and international markets. Early projections suggested that the Rajinikanth starrer could earn more than ₹50 crore net in India on its first day, while its worldwide gross could reach ₹125 crore.

These figures are projections rather than confirmed box office collections and will depend on audience turnout and the film's performance throughout the day.

The sequel follows the success of the original Jailer, which reportedly collected more than ₹80 crore worldwide in opening-weekend pre-sales, according to the supplied report. Rajinikanth's decision to return for a sequel has also attracted attention, given his history of being selective about continuing successful films.

With strong advance bookings, a returning fan-favourite character and high-profile cameos, Jailer 2 has arrived with significant commercial expectations.