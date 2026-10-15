Salman Khan recalls strange experiences at Galaxy Apartments, including flickering lights and cupboards opening on their own, during Koffee With Karan Season 9’s premiere with Karan Johar.

In one of his unique stories related to his house in Mumbai, Salman Khan caught the attention of host Karan Johar in the first episode of Koffee With Karan Season 9. The Bollywood star, who made his appearance as the first guest on the final season of the show, talked about some strange experiences he faced in a room in Galaxy Apartments, the address linked with Khan family.

Although the discussion included several topics including that of Salman’s personal life and his opinions regarding trolling, there came a point in the conversation where the actor talked about his belief regarding the existence of something supernatural in his room.

Strange Experiences of Salman Khan at Galaxy Apartments

While discussing about his experience, Salman revealed that he never slept alone in the room because he heard and felt the presence of someone whom he never saw in person. As per the actor, the room saw several such strange happenings that couldn’t be explained by him.

Lights would go on and off automatically, cupboards used to open without any touch, and music would start playing from nowhere. Besides, Salman also recalled experiencing something outside the bathroom door, wherein cupboards were moved by someone.

Karan Johar Talks About His Visit To Salman’s House

The whole talk started with Karan remembering how he had visited the Khan house to narrate the script of Kuch Kuch Hota Hai. Salman had starred in this romantic movie, which was released in 1998 and was directed by Karan himself. In this movie, Salman Khan played the role of Aman Mehra, who plays an important part in the love triangle of the movie.

Karan remembered how small the room of Salman was, which prompted the actor to talk about his weird experiences inside the room.

Salman Khan Makes The Premiere Episode Of Koffee With Karan’s Ninth And Last Season

The visit of Salman Khan had inaugurated the ninth and last season of Koffee With Karan. This episode was aired on JioHotstar on 14th October 2026. His story of the weird things that happened at Galaxy Apartments is now one of the highlights of the episode.

Is it possible that the flashing lights, cupboards opening by themselves and the music playing even though nobody touched the system at Galaxy Apartments was the result of home automation or malfunctions? Or was it related to something paranormal? Whatever the case may have been, there is one question that still stands—who or what was in that room?