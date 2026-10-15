A family from Suriname has arrived in Ghazipur, UP, after 132 years to fulfil a lifelong dream of tracing their ancestral roots. They are using historical records and DNA testing to find relatives of ancestors who left for Suriname in 1894.

A family from Suriname, South America, has arrived in Ghazipur after 132 years to trace its ancestral roots. John Mohanlal Ramanandanlal and Sharda Ramanandanlal visited Khanpur village in Ghazipur and Varanasi to fulfil their 70-year-old father's lifelong dream. The family also submitted DNA samples to Professor Gyaneshwer Chaubey at Gyan Lab to scientifically verify their lineage and trace their ancestors.

The Ancestral Journey of 1894

According to historical documents and research reports, the family's ancestors, Ramanandan and his wife Rajvantiya, were residents of Khanpur village, under the jurisdiction of the Saidpur police station in Uttar Pradesh's Ghazipur district. At the time, Ramanandan was just 24 years old, and his father’s name was Horopursad (Hari Prasad). Meanwhile, Rajvantiya was 22 years old, and her father’s name was Baram Charilal. The couple belonged to the Kayastha community. They departed from Calcutta for Suriname (Paramaribo) on August 25, 1894, aboard a British ship named 'Ames' as indentured labourers. Approximately 400 to 500 other passengers were also on board. After a long and arduous 89-day sea voyage, they arrived in Paramaribo on November 22, 1894.

Building a New Life in Suriname

Upon arrival, they were employed at the 'Waterloo' plantation in the Nickerie district. After settling in Suriname and completing their contract, Ramanandan and Rajvantiya were officially married on December 20, 1911. It is recorded in history that his son, Jaykaram, officially adopted the surname 'Ramnandanlal' on October 15, 1934—the name carried forward by the current generation.

The Modern Search and Scientific Verification

Settled in Suriname, the family possessed very little information about their ancestors and did not know where to begin tracing their roots. A 70-year-old family elder harboured a deep, heartfelt desire to see the land of his ancestors with his own eyes. With the assistance of Dr Pawan and other contacts, the family travelled to Banaras and subsequently visited Khanpur village in Ghazipur to meet local residents. Now, based on DNA test results submitted to Gyan Lab, the family is hopeful about locating potential Indian blood relatives in Eastern Uttar Pradesh and Ghazipur and scientifically confirming their ancestral roots. (ANI)