Adinaasam Vellapokkam, starring Shine Tom Chacko and Baiju Santhosh, premieres on Saina Play on October 16, 2026. Check the OTT release date, cast, story and streaming details.

Fans of Malayalam films who missed watching 'Adinaasam Vellapokkam' in theaters can now watch the movie online. It will be streaming on Saina Play from October 16, 2026. The comedy thriller 'Adinaasam Vellapokkam' stars Shine Tom Chacko alongside Baiju Santhosh and made its theatrical debut on December 12, 2025.

Under the direction of A.J. Varghese, "Adinaasam Vellapokkam" is a comedy-thriller movie with an interesting storyline that includes mischievous students and a gangster.

Adinaasam Vellapokkam OTT Release Date And Platform

'Adinaasam Vellapokkam' OTT will be release on Saina Play on October 16, 2026. This online release means that viewers have another chance to see the movie following its theatrical release.

Viewers can visit Saina Play site to see whether the movie is available on the platform. The OTT release happens ten months after the movie was released on theaters.

Adinaasam Vellapokkam Movie Plot Synopsis

This movie focuses on the story of four naughty college students at Liberty Engineering College which is governed with discipline and order. When a famous gangster arrives in the college premises in disguise of a motivational speaker, he brings along something more than what meets the eye.

The movie has made use of this unusual scenario as a tool to make a fusion between comedy and thriller genres. The plot of the movie takes off from the conflict of college life and the gangster’s secret mission.

Adinaasam Vellapokkam Cast & Crew

The leads are Shine Tom Chacko and Baiju Santhosh, with other actors such as Manju Pillai, Babu Antony, John Vijay, Ashokan and Premkumar. Sreekanth Vettiyar and Vineeth Mohan are also part of the cast.

A. J. Varghese is the director of the film while it is produced by Manoj Kumar K. P. Sooraj S. Anand is the cinematographer and KA.KA did the editing. Music and background scores are composed by Suresh Peters, Electronic Kili and Rama Krishnan Hareesh.