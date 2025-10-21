Jailer 2 Behind The Scenes: Rajinikanth, Nelson's Film Shooting Video OUT (WATCH)
Jailer 2 Making Video Released: The crew of the upcoming Rajinikanth starrer, Jailer 2, has released a making video and wished everyone a Happy Diwali.
Jailer, a massive Tamil cinema hit directed by Nelson Dilipkumar, starred Rajinikanth. Released in 2023, it grossed over ₹650 crore and was produced by Sun Pictures.
After Jailer's success, a sequel was announced with a promo on Pongal. Mohanlal and Shiva Rajkumar return for cameos, joined by Balakrishna and Fahadh Faasil.
Wishing everyone a super Deepavali 🪔🎇😎 Here's a exclusive BTS from #Jailer2#HappyDeepavalipic.twitter.com/D1M4esKznG
— Sun Pictures (@sunpictures) October 20, 2025
Anirudh returns as the composer for the action-packed sequel. The crew released a making-of video for Diwali, continuing from last year's promo. Filming is in full swing.
Nelson Dilipkumar directs Rajinikanth in an action scene, with Anirudh also present. The film is rumored for a June 12, 2026 release, following other Rajini June releases.